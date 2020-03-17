OTTAWA -- A third employee at the Ciena campus in Ottawa has tested positive for COVID-19.

No other details about the case have been released.

Ciena Director of Corporate Communications Jamie Moody confirms to CTV News Ottawa that another employee tested positive for novel coronavirus. Moody says the campus on Innovation Drive will remain closed until March 30.

All 1,700 employees of Ciena in Ottawa have been asked to work at home.

Last week, Ciena confirmed one of its employees who had returned to Canada from Austria tested positive for novel coronavirus. That was Ottawa’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

On Monday, the company confirmed a second employee had tested positive.

There are currently 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.