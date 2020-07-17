OTTAWA -- A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of the long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Madonna Care Community on St. Joseph Boulevard after a resident tested positive.

All residents who previously tested negative are being retested on Friday.

The initial COVID-19 outbreak was declared over on June 8. A total of 97 residents and 60 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the initial outbreak.

Forty-seven residents died after testing positive for COVID-19. Two staff members at Madonna Care Community also died due to COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Sienna Senior Living said, "We can confirm that yesterday we were notified by public health that one resident at Madonna Care Community tested positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in a temporary cancelation of outdoor visits."

"At this time, we are awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests conducted for Madonna team members as a part of mass testing performed on July 14. In addition, all residents at Madonna who previously tested negative will be retested today."

A new COVID-19 outbreak has also been declared at Jardin Royal Garden retirement home. A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.