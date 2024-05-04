OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Firefighters extinguish laundry basket fire in Ottawa home

    Ottawa Fire Services
    Firefighters extinguished a laundry basket that caught fire in an Ottawa home on Saturday afternoon.

    A statement by Ottawa Fire Services says crews responded to a 9-1-1 call shortly before 2:05 p.m. from the occupant of a home on Ridgebrook Drive in the Pineview neighbourhood, just south of Highway 174.

    The fire was "quickly" found in the bedroom where it was found to have originated from a laundry basket.

    The fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend to the rest of the home, Ottawa Fire says.

    The blaze was put under control shortly after 2:15 p.m.

    The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

    There were no reported injuries.

