Outdoor Farmers' Market back in Ottawa this May

The Ottawa Farmers' Market is bringing back its outdoor markets this May, featuring fresh produce sold by local vendors across five different locations in the city.

“All produce comes direct from farm to family in 100kms or less, and that all other products are purveyed from the very hands that made them,” says the Ottawa Farmer’s Market on its website.

Three local vendors spoke with CTV Morning Live's Rosy Edeh last Monday.

Agricola Cooperative Farm

Agricola Cooperative Farm is a certified organic mixed vegetable, cut flower and asparagus farm, said owner Heather Syposz.

“(My) asparagus and local asparagus is not to be missed,” she said.

She notes that the locally grown asparagus is different than those imported at the grocery store, citing freshness and thickness.

“It's like you can choose your thickness,” she said. “It's super fresh. You can just eat it raw.”

Syposz adds the farm also offers other fresh greens and vegetables.

“Then, we'll have tomatoes and cucumbers and all the things that people love will also have lots of seedlings at the beginning for your garden,” she said.

It is located at the Main Street Farmers' Market. It starts on May 11 and will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

House of 'Pain'

Louay Ben Messaoud from the House of "Pain" says the farmers' market gives him the opportunity to share multiple sourdough styles with people.

“It's a moody product, it's a different organism that every time I think I figured all the answers, that changes the questions on me. And that's what keeps me going back. I know always where I'm starting. I know where I'm going where I need to end. But in between, it's always this humbles me a lot because it's never a mastery,” he said.

The House of Pain will be at Landsdowne Market next weekend.

Rutabaga Ranch

Rutabaga Ranch's Jamie Thurler says it is a certified organic market garden located south of Ottawa.

She says they grow a wide variety of vegetables, including ginger, turmeric, Swiss chards and kale.

“We'll be selling lots of seedlings, as well as lots of vegetables in the coming week,” she said.

It's going to be at the Lansdowne and Westboro markets. It will be running on Saturdays in the Byron Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It starts on May 18.

Here are Ottawa's five market locations:

Lansdowne Farmers' Market – 1000 Exhibition Way

It is open Sundays, year round from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Street Farmers' Market – 185 main St.

It is open Saturdays, May to October from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westboro Farmers' Market – 579 Byron Ave

It is open Saturdays, May to October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orleans Farmers' Market – 1585 Tenth Line Rd.

It is open Thursdays, May to October from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Farmers' Market – 3091 strandherd Dr.

It is open Sundays, May to October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available online.