Annual Brockville, Ont. farmers' market returns Saturday

Saturday marked the beginning of the Brockville Farmers’ Market, an annual event stretching back nearly 178 years.

It’s held every Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m to 1 p.m until December.

Dozens of local vendors set up tents along Market St. West, but the one with the longest line had some international flavour to offer.

Natasha’s Ukrainian Cuisine returned for a 10th time and the busy opening wasn’t a surprise.

"I pretty much knew what was going to happen," said owner Natasha Edwards.

Edwards moved from Ukraine to Brockville, Ont. in 2012 with her husband, who is Canadian. She had trouble finding work because of a language barrier and her husband suggested she head to the market to sell some classic Ukrainian dishes.

Over the years, Edwards has built up a respectable clientele, but recently, she’s seen a spike. This is the third time she has set up a booth since the war between Russia and Ukraine began.

Natasha's Ukrainian Cuisine, picture here, returns for opening day of the annual Brockville Farmers' Market on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)

Edwards says the support from the Brockville community has been strong.

“A lot of people are making donations,” Edwards explained when asked how the community has helped her in the last few years.

“We’ve raised, in total, probably close to $20,000 and it was sent to Ukraine."

In February, the city of Brockville held a ‘Stand with Ukraine’ event to mark the two-year anniversary of the war. It was the first formal gathering for Ukrainian refugees in the city.

More information on the market can be found at its website.