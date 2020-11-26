KINGSTON -- Health officials in Kingston are asking passengers of a Megabus route between Kingston and Toronto's Pearson Airport to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after a passenger tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health confirmed a passenger of a Megabus route between Kingston and Toronto last week tested positive.

"KFL& Public Health is unable to contact some of the passengers who may have been exposed," the health unit said in a statement.

Passengers who may be affected took the following routes:

November 14, 2020

Departure: Kingston Bus Terminal 12:30 p.m.

Arrival: Toronto Pearson International Airport 4:00 p.m.

November 17, 2020

Departure: Toronto Pearson International Airport 7:00 p.m.

Arrival: Kingston Bus Terminal 10:30 p.m.

The health unit says anyone who was on either of these buses should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If a passenger becomes symptomatic, they are urged to book an appointment for testing.

Passengers of the affected bus routes who have any concerns or questions may call KFL&A Public Health at 613-549-1232.