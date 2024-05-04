OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hintonburg coffee shop closes for 'unforeseen circumstances'

    A Ministry of Coffee cup in Ottawa, Ont. (Ministry of Coffee/Instagram) A Ministry of Coffee cup in Ottawa, Ont. (Ministry of Coffee/Instagram)
    Hintonburg's Ministry of Coffee will be closed until further notice due to "unforeseen circumstances," the popular Ottawa coffee shop said Saturday.

    A post to Instagram did not specify the cause of the Wellington St. location's closure, but said it will provide more information as the situation unfolds.

    "We apologize to our dedicated local customer base for the interruption caused to your daily routines," read a post on Instagram.

    "We thank you for your patience and hope to be able to update you more on the situation as it unfolds."

    In an email to CTV News, the store says it is "too early to tell" the cause of the issue and are in touch with the store's landlord to resolve the issue.

    "We hope it wont be long, but we can't comment too much at this time. We will keep everyone updated as soon as possible via our Instagram page," Ministry of Coffee's co-owner Alex Dhavernas said in an email 

    The store says those in need of coffee can continue to make orders on its website.

    Ministry of Coffee operates another location in Ottawa's Via Rail station.

