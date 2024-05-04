Firefighters battle 2nd Overbrook highrise blaze on Donald Street
Ottawa Fire Services say crews battled a fire that broke out in the bedroom of an east end highrise on Friday evening - less than 48 hours after a fire in the same building displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition on Thursday.
The bedroom fire happened on the sixth floor Friday evening at 1244 Donald St. in the Overbrook neighbourhood.
One person sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the scene, Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News Ottawa Saturday.
Firefighters say they received multiple calls reporting a fire in one of the apartments in the highrise building. When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames and immediately started extinguishing the fire. It was declared under control at 11:46 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Residents who are affected by this fire will be receiving help from the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army, firefighters add.
The Ottawa Police Arson Unit said Thursday afternoon the fire at the Overbrook apartment building that sent two children and a woman to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious.
Two children and one adult were taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residential high-rise building on Donald Street Thursday, May 2, 2024. (CTV News Ottawa)
"Three patients, an adult woman and two children that sustained critical smoke inhalation as a result of the fire," said Deschamps. "They were all taken to hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries."
It started on the third floor at 1244 Donald St. at around 6 a.m.
Crews say they were on scene four minutes into the initial call. When they arrived, they confirmed the heavy smoke in the building. They note that multiple residents were taking shelter at their balconies. The fire became under control at 6:54 a.m.
Ottawa Paramedic told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday that there were 14 injuries in total. While six patients were treated on scene, five others were taken to hospital in stable condition.
Hundreds of displaced residents sheltered nearby after the incident. They have been able to board OC Transpo buses later in the morning to regroup at the Overbrook Community Centre, according to firefighters.
Ottawa Fire Services chief Paul Hutt said the highrise building has approximately 136 units. He said that 50 apartments were impacted by the fire, citing water and smoke damage.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin and Natalie van Rooy
