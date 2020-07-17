Advertisement
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
OTTAWA -- There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while there are no new deaths for a 21st consecutive day.
Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.
One day after 15 new cases were announced in Ottawa, seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the capital.
Since the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,189 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 263 deaths.
Four people are in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. One new patient was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses since the Thursday update.
Active cases of COVID-19.
There are 76 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
A total of 84.5 per cent of all cases of COVID-19 are now resolved. Ottawa Public Health says 1,850 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.