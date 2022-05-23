More than 160,000 Ottawa homes and businesses still without power following the storm

Tens of thousands of people in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec are spending a second morning without power as the cleanup continues following Saturday's powerful storm.

Hydro Ottawa reports 164,250 customers remain without power nearly 40 hours after the storm hit the capital, and hydro officials warn it could take three to four days to restore power across the city.

"This has been an incredible event we've been dealing with," Hydro Ottawa's Joseph Muglia told CTV News Ottawa.

"Just amount the devastation that's ripped across both the city and the province has been very, very difficult and very challenging just from a logistics perspective trying to figure out what is the best way to tackle this."

There are more than 550 unique outages across the city, and more than 200 hydro poles have been damaged.

"There's 10 or 20 or 50 poles along a certain line that would be down on the ground as a result of the storm and so these poles definitely have to be replaced," Muglia.

Hydro Ottawa says crews are working around the clock to restore power and assess the damage.

"We're looking at this being a multi-day event, probably out to the later part of this week before everything is restored," Muglia said.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting approximately 99,000 customers are without power across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley.

Four Hydro One transmission towers were topped by the storm in the Ottawa area.

"Hydro One crews are building a temporary by-pass to restore power," Hydro One said in a statement late Sunday evening.

Crews from other parts of the province and contractors are being deployed to eastern Ontario to assist with efforts to restore electricity.

"Restoration efforts are expects to continue for several days before power is restored to all customers."

Hydro Quebec is reporting 53,057 customers without power in the Outaouais, including significant outages in the Aylmer and Chelsea areas.

The Hydro Ottawa outage map at 6:25 a.m. on Monday. More than 164,000 customers remain without power two days after the powerful storms hit Ottawa.

EMERGENCY RECEPTION CENTRES

The city of Ottawa says Emergency Reception Centres will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday.

Here is a list of the Emergency Reception Centres.

SUPPORT FROM UPPER LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT

Mayor Jim Watson says the federal and provincial governments have reached out to offer support to the city of Ottawa and its clean up efforts.

"I appreciate both the prime minister and the premier have offered any support we need, and I had a nice chat with the premier yesterday," Watson said Monday.

The mayor told CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll there is no need to declare a state of emergency at this moment.

"There's a lot of misinformation about a state of emergency. We declared one, obviously, for the pandemic because it allows us to go above the procurement bylaw … we can just go out and buy the personal protective equipment for instance and ventilators and whatever we needed very, very quickly," Watson said.

"Our city manager says there's no need for that. I get a lot of people on Twitter, 'Why haven't you declared a state of emergency?' It would really do nothing, we do have the resources to do what we have to do."

CLEAN UP COULD TAKE WEEKS

The city of Ottawa estimates it could take weeks to clean up the debris on streets and parks across the capital.

The powerful storm knocked down hundreds of debris and left a trail of debris across the city.

Ottawa's general manager of Public Works, Alain Gonthier, told reporters the forestry services and roads teams are working to clear debris and downed trees.

"That remains our priority right now is to get the roads reopened so that our emergency services can circulate and people can get across the communities," Gonthier.

Gonthier says all roads will be reopened when it's safe to do so.

"These recover efforts will continue even after the power has been restored and the lights are back on," Gonthier said.

"As much as we're focused right now on opening up the roads, it will take us a few weeks to get through all the clean up efforts."

GATINEAU PARK

The Gatineau Park Parkways are open for cyclist following the storm, but hikers are being asked to avoid using the trails until the clean up is completed.

Several trees and branches were knocked down during Saturday's storm.

The following trails are closed in Gatineau Park:

Pioneers Trail

Pink Lake Trail

Champlain Trail

All sectors of the Greenbelt in Ottawa are closed while the clean up continues.