Navigating your way around the City of Ottawa’s roundabouts

Tow truck driver Zack Levac would prefer the intersection of Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans had a traffic light rather than a roundabout.

"It’s a great concept, but some of the people don’t know how to use them," Levac says.

"They don’t use flashers, they don’t use anything, they just go."

“I don’t mind them,” says Orléans resident Roxanne Peladeau. "For me, I find it’s easier than the light and if you know how to use them correctly -- it goes well.”

Roundabouts -- or traffic circles -- allow all traffic to flow in one direction through an intersection. They're meant to keep vehicles moving and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Lower speeds reduce serious crashes, and the one-way flow makes it easier and safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Jiward Ali owns two driving schools in Ottawa. He says some drivers find roundabout intimidating and should take the time to practice driving through them when the roads aren’t too busy. He teaches his drivers to choose the proper lane before they reach a roundabout.

“If you want to go straight or turn right, keep the right lane. If you want to go straight on the left, or turn left, you have to choose the left lane,” Ali says.

"When you’re about to enter the traffic circle and make a left turn or a U-turn, Ali describes how drivers need to, “check to our left and we see when there is gap. It takes about second to make a decision."

"This second (is) actually an important one, because that's where people get mixed up. If they don't make (the turn) in time, they need to go around, or they have to wait for the next round. That's why this moment is a very tricky moment," Ali said.

The City of Ottawa has 85 roundabouts with more being built.

“They're working in this city,” Tim Tierney, councillor and chair of Ottawa's Transportation Committee, said. “We have a very large city, 2,700 square kilometres, and if you had a stop light every five feet, it would be a very slow movement around the city. So, they help keep things moving.”

Roundabouts are also saving the City of Ottawa on electrical maintenance and repairs compared to traffic lights.

“It keeps the traffic moving regardless of the weather conditions or if we lose power,” Tierney says. “Unlike when we do lose power, we have to run around with generators, connect them, it takes time, it creates chaos and traffic jams. So, there's definitely a benefit.”