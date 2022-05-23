Premier Ford says restoring hydro is the 'number one issue' following the storm
Premier Doug Ford says the top priority is to restore power across the region after Saturday's severe storm damaged hydro infrastructure and properties.
More than 200,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Ottawa and eastern Ontario two days after the storm. Hydro One says more than 800 hydro poles have been damaged by the storm, while Hydro Ottawa says 200 poles were damaged in the capital.
"We're on standby, we're ready to move in there with any resources that (the Ottawa mayor) may need," Ford said during an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Monday.
"The number one issue right now is getting the hydro up and going to residents and make sure the hydro is up and going to businesses."
Ford has spoken with Mayor Jim Watson and officials with Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One to discuss the situation in the Ottawa area and whether any resources from the province are needed.
Hydro crews from the Toronto area and Kingston are being deployed to Ottawa to assist crews with repairing the damage.
"As soon as we can free up some crews, we'll move them into the heaviest hit areas," Ford said. "We're giving it everything we have, we have all the resources out there working as hard as possible."
Liberal leader Steven Del Duca will get a first-hand look at the storm damage in eastern Ontario today.
Del Duca will join Liberal candidate for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell Amanda Simard for a tour of Sarsfield, Hammond and Clarence-Rockland. He will visit the Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield, where the church’s steeple was toppled by the storm Saturday.
"I know this community is strong and will rebuild," Del Duca said in a news release. "In the meantime, I would encourage people in Clarence-Rockland to check in their neighbours, especially seniors, to ensure everyone is staying safe."
Clarence-Rockland declared a state of emergency Saturday night. The city has set up an emergency shelter at the Clarence Creek Arena. A hotline for residents to report issues caused by the storm will be back online, starting at 9 a.m. You can call 613-446-6022 and immediately dialing “0” to speak to an employee.
The storm on Saturday ravaged much of southern and eastern Ontario and killed at least eight people. Trees and hydro poles were felled and hundreds of thousands of people lost power.
"Ontario Liberals will be there to help with a plan to protect our communities from the impacts of the climate emergency and its extreme weather events, which are growing more and more frequent as a consequence of our changing climate,” Del Duca said.
Watson said on Twitter he had also spoken with Del Duca and NDP leader Andrea Horwath following the storm.
"Thanks @JimWatsonOttawa for sharing what folks in your community need as they face flooding, loss of power and other critical issues following #Onstorm," Horwath said on Twitter.
Ford, the Progressive Conservative leader, is campaigning in Toronto today. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be campaigning in Horwath's bus in Kingston, Ajax and Scarborough. Horwath is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who also tested positive, will continue to campaign virtually, and will be joined by PEI Greens Leader Peter Bevan-Baker for an announcement.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ceremony opens daylong memorial marking graves detection at site of Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial began Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
Thousands in Ont., Que. still without power after storm leaves at least nine dead
Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
Monkeypox fears could stigmatize LGBTQ2+ community, expert says
A theory that the recent outbreak of monkeypox may be tied to sexual activity has put the gay community in an unfortunate position, having fought back against previous and continued stigma around HIV and AIDS, an LGBTQ2+ centre director says.
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol's steel plant.
First of three flights bringing Ukrainians to Canada to land in Winnipeg
The first of three charter flights bringing Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion to Canada is to land in Manitoba this afternoon.
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Military members urged to contact Habitat for Humanity amid housing crisis
An email encouraging members of the Canadian Armed Forces to consider contacting Habitat for Humanity if they can't find affordable housing is casting a spotlight on a growing challenge facing many military personnel and their families.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: What kind of King will Prince Charles be? Royal tour offers hints
The Canadian royal visit took place at a time when many are starting to view Prince Charles differently, given that his destiny to be King seems to loom closer, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Wreckage found of plane that disappeared in Ontario with Alberta men onboard, police say
The wreckage of a small plane that disappeared last month in northern Ontario with two men aboard has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
Atlantic
-
One fisherman dead following incident on remote lake near Saint John
New Brunswick RCMP say a Saint John man has died following an incident Saturday afternoon on Loch Alva Lake, near Musquash.
-
'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday
Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.
-
Halifax-area building under construction collapses; no one on-site at the time: developer
An investigation into how and why a building under construction in the Halifax area collapsed on Sunday is underway, according to the developer behind the project.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Death toll after Ontario storm rises as crews work to restore power to 200K customers
Crews continue to try and restore power to more than 200,000 customers across Ontario after a storm ripped through the province over the weekend, leaving at least 10 people dead.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Two shootings, one stabbing and fireworks wars at Toronto beach
Police are investigating three separate violence incidents as well as a number of instances of people discharging fireworks at each other and at police in the Woodbine Beach area on Sunday night, and are taking extra precautions as a park nearby is set to host a fireworks display on Monday.
-
What 3 Hamilton stakeholders want out of this Ontario election
The Ontario election campaign may not be generating the same level of interest as some previous races but Kojo Damptey says that the result will nonetheless be "critical" for Hamilton.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec homes still without power after weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec states at the height of the storm, 550,000 customers were without power.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Victoria, Patriots' Day long weekend
Whether you call it Victoria Day or Patriots' Day, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday, May 23.
-
Thousands in Ont., Que. still without power after storm leaves at least nine dead
Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Death toll after Ontario storm rises as crews work to restore power to 200K customers
Crews continue to try and restore power to more than 200,000 customers across Ontario after a storm ripped through the province over the weekend, leaving at least 10 people dead.
-
Suspended truck driver almost hits police cruiser on Hwy. 17
A suspended, uninsured driver of a tractor-trailer almost hit a police vehicle last week, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.
-
Missing plane found
Ontario Provincial Police say a missing aircraft was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Road.
London
-
Northern Tornadoes Project investigating East London for possible Tornado
Cleanup is still underway from Saturday’s massive storm that hit Southwestern Ontario, and not everyone in the region has their power restored.
-
Fire crews called to early morning blaze at Cargill Plant in London
London fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames Monday morning at the Cargill poultry processing plant.
-
IN PICTURES: Statue of baseball legend Fergie Jenkins unveiled at Wrigley Field in Chicago
Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins was honoured by the Chicago Cubs Friday with the unveiling of a new statue at Wrigley Field.
Winnipeg
-
First of three flights bringing Ukrainians to Canada to land in Winnipeg
The first of three charter flights bringing Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion to Canada is to land in Manitoba this afternoon.
-
Manitoba man charged with manslaughter following deadly hotel assault
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal assault at a Thompson, Man., hotel.
-
'Sounds from the Sky:' First Nations pilot aims to inspire young Indigenous flyers
Timothy Atik (Tik) Mason has fond childhood memories of boarding large aircraft that would take him from Winnipeg to loved ones in his home community of St. Theresa Point First Nation in northern Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
“We want to give her her name back”: OPP plea for information in death of young girl found in the Grand River
Ontario provincial police are asking for the public’s help, as they continue to investigate the death of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River in Dunnville.
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
Victoria Day: What's open and closed in Waterloo Region
The May Long Weekend is underway and Victoria Day celebrations are in full swing across Ontario.
Calgary
-
1 of 3 Alberta children hospitalized with severe acute hepatitis has been released
Three children in Alberta have now been hospitalized suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses, officials said on Monday.
-
Wreckage found of plane that disappeared in Ontario with Alberta men onboard, police say
The wreckage of a small plane that disappeared last month in northern Ontario with two men aboard has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
-
Flames trying to shake off 'worst' playoff effort in 4-1 loss to Oilers
If the Calgary Flames thought their second-round series was going to be a cakewalk after scoring nine goals in the opening game, they forgot the firepower of their opponent.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ceremony opens daylong memorial marking graves detection at site of Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial began Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
-
Wreckage found of plane that disappeared in Ontario with Alberta men onboard, police say
The wreckage of a small plane that disappeared last month in northern Ontario with two men aboard has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
-
'A dream come true': Sask. Rattlers players rekindle childhood friendship
Saskatchewan Rattlers players Scottie Lindsey and Lawrence Moore are set for a reunion nearly 20 years in the making.
Edmonton
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
1 of 3 Alberta children hospitalized with severe acute hepatitis has been released
Three children in Alberta have now been hospitalized suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses, officials said on Monday.
-
Family of man killed in Chinatown attack hope for solutions to create a safer community
Family members remember one of the men killed in Chinatown this week as a kind and hardworking man, and hope that his needless death will lead to change.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ceremony opens daylong memorial marking graves detection at site of Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial began Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
-
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
-
Inflation, supply chain and interest rate hikes lead to 'strategically' priced Vancouver real estate
CTV News spoke to a Realtor about what those involved in real estate at the luxury level should know before they start shopping.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ceremony opens daylong memorial marking graves detection at site of Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial began Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
-
Sikh Society of Regina gathers to celebrate Vaisakhi
The Sikh Society of Regina’s sixth annual Vaisakhi celebration began Sunday with a large parade to the provincial legislature that was followed by festivities in Wascana Park.
-
Cyclists raise over $10,000 for Ukrainian orphanage
A 100 mile bicycle trek took place this weekend raising money for a good cause.