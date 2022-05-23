Premier Ford says restoring hydro is the 'number one issue' following the storm

Premier Doug Ford says the top priority is to restore power across the region after Saturday's severe storm damaged hydro infrastructure and properties.

More than 200,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Ottawa and eastern Ontario two days after the storm. Hydro One says more than 800 hydro poles have been damaged by the storm, while Hydro Ottawa says 200 poles were damaged in the capital.

"We're on standby, we're ready to move in there with any resources that (the Ottawa mayor) may need," Ford said during an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Monday.

"The number one issue right now is getting the hydro up and going to residents and make sure the hydro is up and going to businesses."

Ford has spoken with Mayor Jim Watson and officials with Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One to discuss the situation in the Ottawa area and whether any resources from the province are needed.

Hydro crews from the Toronto area and Kingston are being deployed to Ottawa to assist crews with repairing the damage.

"As soon as we can free up some crews, we'll move them into the heaviest hit areas," Ford said. "We're giving it everything we have, we have all the resources out there working as hard as possible."

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca will get a first-hand look at the storm damage in eastern Ontario today.

Del Duca will join Liberal candidate for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell Amanda Simard for a tour of Sarsfield, Hammond and Clarence-Rockland. He will visit the Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield, where the church’s steeple was toppled by the storm Saturday.

"I know this community is strong and will rebuild," Del Duca said in a news release. "In the meantime, I would encourage people in Clarence-Rockland to check in their neighbours, especially seniors, to ensure everyone is staying safe."

Clarence-Rockland declared a state of emergency Saturday night. The city has set up an emergency shelter at the Clarence Creek Arena. A hotline for residents to report issues caused by the storm will be back online, starting at 9 a.m. You can call 613-446-6022 and immediately dialing “0” to speak to an employee.

The storm on Saturday ravaged much of southern and eastern Ontario and killed at least eight people. Trees and hydro poles were felled and hundreds of thousands of people lost power.

"Ontario Liberals will be there to help with a plan to protect our communities from the impacts of the climate emergency and its extreme weather events, which are growing more and more frequent as a consequence of our changing climate,” Del Duca said.

Watson said on Twitter he had also spoken with Del Duca and NDP leader Andrea Horwath following the storm.

"Thanks @JimWatsonOttawa for sharing what folks in your community need as they face flooding, loss of power and other critical issues following #Onstorm," Horwath said on Twitter.

Ford, the Progressive Conservative leader, is campaigning in Toronto today. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be campaigning in Horwath's bus in Kingston, Ajax and Scarborough. Horwath is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who also tested positive, will continue to campaign virtually, and will be joined by PEI Greens Leader Peter Bevan-Baker for an announcement.