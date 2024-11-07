Flair Airlines departs Ottawa Airport

Flair Airlines has departed the Ottawa International Airport, citing "insufficient demand to compensate for the airport's high fees."

Ottawa no longer appears as a destination on the Flair Airlines website. The capital was not listed on Flair Airlines summer 2024 schedule when it was released in November 2023 and was not on Flair's fall and winter 2024/spring 2025 schedule announced in August.

"We announced our intent to exit Ottawa several months ago due to insufficient demand to compensate for the airport’s high fees," a Flair Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Wednesday night.

"We hope to reengage with the airport authority under its newly appointed CEO."

On Monday, the Ottawa International Airport Authority announced the hiring of Susan Margles as the new president and CEO.

Flair Airlines previously operated flights to several destinations out of Ottawa, including Halifax, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Cancun.

Porter Airlines, Air Canada, Air France, WestJet, United Airlines, Canadian North, Sunwing and Air Transat operate flights out of the Ottawa International Airport.

