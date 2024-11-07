OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Flair Airlines departs Ottawa Airport

    The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Flair Airlines The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Flair Airlines
    Share

    Flair Airlines has departed the Ottawa International Airport, citing "insufficient demand to compensate for the airport's high fees."

    Ottawa no longer appears as a destination on the Flair Airlines website. The capital was not listed on Flair Airlines summer 2024 schedule when it was released in November 2023 and was not on Flair's fall and winter 2024/spring 2025 schedule announced in August.

    "We announced our intent to exit Ottawa several months ago due to insufficient demand to compensate for the airport’s high fees," a Flair Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Wednesday night.

    "We hope to reengage with the airport authority under its newly appointed CEO."

    On Monday, the Ottawa International Airport Authority announced the hiring of Susan Margles as the new president and CEO.

    Flair Airlines previously operated flights to several destinations out of Ottawa, including Halifax, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Cancun.

    Porter Airlines, Air Canada, Air France, WestJet, United Airlines, Canadian North, Sunwing and Air Transat operate flights out of the Ottawa International Airport.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Matt Skube

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News