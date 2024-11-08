CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

For a list of Remembrance Day services in Ottawa, click here.

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67’s host Brampton Friday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit the Ottawa 67’s website.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band take the stage at the Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

Metcalfe Farmers’ Christmas Market

Get into the Christmas spirit on Saturday at the Metcalfe Christmas Market.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greely Community Centre on Meadow Drive.

The Original Navan Market

The Original Navan Market hosts its Holiday Market on Saturday.

The market is at the Navan Fairgrounds on Colonial Road.

Disney’s the Lion King

It’s the final weekend to see Disney’s The Lion King at the National Arts Centre.

The Lion King is the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This weekend’s schedule includes matinees at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday: Catrin Finch and Aoife Ní Bhriain

Friday-Saturday: Snow in Midsummer

Saturday: Chantal Kreviazuk with Rowan Maida

Saturday: Lenka Lichtenberg – The Secret Poetess of Terezin

Sunday: Capital Sessions with Sami ‘Slynks’ Elkout and Alamusic

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Cirque A La Carte

See Cirque A La Carte at the Shenkman Arts Centre on Saturday.

The show serves up a captivating selection of circus acts in an intimate and immersive setting.

100 Years from Now

100 Years from Now is a musical of love, family and the Great War.

See the show at the Shenkman Arts Centre on Saturday at 2 p.m. or 8 p.m.

“Based on the inspiring life of the first woman to enlist in the Canadian Army Medical Corps, 100 Years From Now tells the story of Canada’s coming of age in World War I through the eyes of two brothers and the women who love them,” says the Shenkman Arts Centre website.

Ottawa Canadian Film Festival

The Ottawa Canadian Film Festival showcases Canadian films and filmmakers.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday at the Bytown Cinema.

Friday’s lineup includes Treat Day, a Good Day Will Come, Triage and Silent Cries. On Saturday, see Stealing Vows.

Guilty Conscience

The Guilty Conscience continues this weekend at Ottawa Little Theatre.

The play runs until Nov. 16.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques play twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Friday night, Gatineau hosts Shawinigan at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Olympiques face Chicoutimi at 3 p.m.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs play twice this weekend at Slush Puppie Place.

Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Frontenacs face Brampton at 4 p.m.

Christmas Market in Arnprior

The second annual Vendor’s Christmas Market is Saturday in Arnprior.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John Chrysostom Parish.

Smiths Falls Christmas Wreath Sale

The Smiths Falls Trinity United Church hosts its Christmas Wreath Sale on Sunday.

Wreaths are $30 each for a Balsam Wreath.

The sale is at Trinity United Church on Market Street North in Smiths Falls.