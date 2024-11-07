Drugs and weapons seized, multiple arrests after police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.

Police launched an operation to move 13 trailers and evict residents from the parking lot outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que. Thursday morning, where a homeless encampment has been located for months.

Officers with Gatineau police and the Sûreté du Quebec moved in at 6:30 a.m.

In a media release, police said officers were executing five search warrants for narcotics in trailers, focusing on five of the 13 trailers still on the site.

In an update Thursday afternoon, police said officers seized several weapons, including a machete, a crossbow, a rifle, several air guns, baseball bats and improvised weapons, such as billiard balls in a sock.

Also seized was more than 1,000 suspected methamphetamine tablets, cannabis, crack, prescription drugs and other substances that have yet to be identified.

Fifteen people were arrested. Two were released without charge, two were released with charges pending, and 11 remain in custody. The 11 people who remain in custody are facing charges including breach of conditions, threats, weapon and drug possession, and assault on a police officer, according to police. Additional arrests and charges are possible, police said.

At the request of the City of Gatineau, police issued a formal eviction notice to occupants of the encampment on municipal property, with an officer informing people in the trailers who refused to leave "they were illegally occupying municipal property."

"This notice was given three times. Each time, the occupants were given a few minutes to cooperate. No occupant cooperated," police said.

"Following the refusal to cooperate and leave of their own accord, the police began securing the trailers and arresting the people illegally occupying the land."

A trailer is towed from the parking lot of the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday. Police moved in Thursday morning to breakup a homeless encampment in the area. (Katie Griffin//CTV News Ottawa)

"With the perimeter secured, searches began in the first five trailers targeted by search warrants," police said.

At 11 a.m., crews were on the scene moving trailers from the parking lot.

Police say the 13 trailers must be moved due to the demolition work at the Robert Guertin Centre.

"The main goal was to move the trailers with the other trailers because they're planning on demolishing the arena and also building the transition village," said Gatineau Police Const. Patrick Kenney. "We made sure that everybody had a place to stay once they were evicted. If they had nowhere to go, we've got all the resources available for them."

More than 70 police officers took part in the operation.

Piles of items were dropped into a dump truck at the site of a homeless encampment at the Robert Guertin Centre on Thurs. Nov. 7, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Three dogs at the site were also brought to the Outaouais SPCA for the duration of the operation. Police said the owners will be able to retrieve their animals as soon as possible.

Caro, who didn't want to provide her last name, has lived at the site for about a year. She did not sleep in her trailer last night but said there was no warning police were going to move in.

"They tell me that they get rid of my RV and it's good for the garbage," she said. "I'm curious if they're going to offer me something to help me like, where I'm going right now? What people are there to help us?"

Police say social services were on site throughout the day to assist residents.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin