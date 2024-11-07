OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver injured in rollover on Hwy. 416 in Kemptville, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of this vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries after rolling over on Hwy. 416 near the Kemptville exit. Nov. 7, 2024. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of this vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries after rolling over on Hwy. 416 near the Kemptville exit. Nov. 7, 2024. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was hurt after a rollover crash on Highway 416 in Kemptville Thursday afternoon.

    OPP say the driver was headed southbound on the highway, hit the emergency turnaround near the Kemptville exit, lost control, and crossed over into the northbound lanes. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

    Paramedics transported the driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Northbound lanes of Highway 416 were closed for the police investigation. The highway has since reopened.

    "Remember to give space and move over for stopped emergency vehicles," the OPP said in a post on social media.

