Eastern Ontario suspect posing as government worker, asking for money: OPP

An eastern Ontario suspect has been contacting residents, by text or email, posing as a government worker and asking for large amounts of money transfer through Bitcoin, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police received multiple reports so far this month reporting that a scammer has been contacting residents in the Hawkesbury area, "advising that their personal accounts have been compromised," then asking to send money via "Bitcoin ATMs to verify their bank accounts."

The suspect would send a letter, citing a file number with the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General saying: "Your identification has been found under doubtful activities as a result to which two serious allegations have been pressed under your name.

1. Under section 79 of Criminal Code for Drug Trafficking

2. Under Section 83 (1) of Criminal Code for money Laundering

After investigation, it was found that this is a result of identity theft."

The scammer would then go ahead and demand money. Here's how:

"To make sure that your originally owned accounts aren't blocked, you will have to verify your accounts with the court procedures. The amount you will be verifying with the court will be sent back to you within one hour. You will be guided by Crown attorney official with the right way to get this done," reads the letter.

"In your case as the court is associated with Bitcoin verifications, you will be getting BTC using cash withdrawn from your bank or through your debit card and credit card, which will be reversed back to the same accounts within one hour."

Officers are reminding people that government agencies do not take payments over the phone. Police say you may be getting scammed if the caller "is demanding immediate payment, has a phone number that closely resembles your own, uses threatening or aggressive language, sends you a link to an external website or form, and requests money through gift cards or cryptocurrency."

Residents are asked to be ware of scammers and to report suspicious frauds to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.