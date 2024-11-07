City of Ottawa identifies sites for sprung structures in Knoxdale-Merivale, Kanata South
City of Ottawa staff have selected two sites for the sprung structures that would be built to house and support asylum seekers.
Clara Freire, general manager of Community and Social Services, said in a memo Thursday that the first such structure will be built on lands at 1645 Woodroffe Ave., near the Nepean Sportsplex. The second, if necessary, would be at 40 Hearst Way in Kanata, part of the Eagleson Park & Ride.
The city looked at several sites for the structures, billed as "Newcomer Reception Centres." The sites were assessed on criteria including availability of transit, walkability to neighbourhood amenities such as social services and grocery stores, and the level of compatibility between the proposed development and the surrounding neighbourhood.
Stantec Consulting was hired to undertake an independent technical review of the top five sites the city was considering, eventually settling on the properties on Woodroffe Avenue and Hearst Way.
The portion of the 1645 Woodroffe Ave. site to be developed is bounded by the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) Confederation Education Centre to the west, West Hunt Club Road to the north, a wooded area to the east, and the Nepean Sportsplex to the south. The parcel is currently owned by the NCC. The city says although the site has a somewhat low level of walkability, it has access to bus rapid transit along Woodroffe Avenue and is less than 5 kilometres from a future Stage 2 LRT station.
"From an operational perspective, the co-location of the Nepean Sportsplex on site could allow for additional programming space for the newcomer reception centre," the memo said.
This site is in Ward 9, Knoxdale-Merivale.
Coun. Sean Devine told CTV News Ottawa Thursday night that he is annoyed with the process, but will welcome newcomers to his ward.
"The most important thing I can say is that if Ward 9 has been selected as a location for this, then I believe Ward 9 is ready to help. I understand people will have a strong reaction to this, but like it or not, asylum seekers are coming to Canada and coming to Ottawa. They are escaping horrible circumstances and they need and deserve help."
The Nepean Sportsplex. Part of this lot has been identified as a site for a newcomer welcoming centre in Ottawa using a sprung structure. Nov. 7, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
The site at 40 Hearst Way is bounded by Hearst Way to the south, a commercial plaza to the west, the Highway 417 exit ramp to the north and Eagleson Drive and the remainder of the Eagleson Park & Ride to the east. The memo says the site currently serves as overflow parking for the Eagleson Park & Ride. Neighbourhood amenities, including a grocery store, are within a 15-minute walk and the site is within 5 km of a future Stage 2 LRT station. This second site would be advanced if necessary, Freire said.
This site is in Ward 23, Kanata South.
The two sites identified by City of Ottawa staff for sprung structures that would serve as welcome centres for asylum seekers.
Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley stressed that a structure will only be built at the Hearst Way site if required.
"What I was assured was this is not being built now and that it's as required or as needed," he told CTV News Ottawa. "If they have to build here, we're going to have to work with them on that. We're going to need to have information on what that's going to look like. They literally just started telling us about this today. What's going to be the impact on transit by building in a transitway? We've never done that before."
Hubley said he's frustrated with how the federal government has been dealing with asylum seekers in Canada, accusing the government of "just dumping" asylum seekers on cities.
"Unless we get some control over this issue, we may need 10 of these structures. Yes, if they have to build a second one, then that's more of a concern for us, but I see the potential here, based on past actions of the federal government, that we might need 10 of these things," he said. "I'm pretty frustrated with what the federal government is doing not just to our city but to other cities here and also to newcomers to our country. Nobody is coming out in a good way in this thing, and it upsets me. As a proud Canadian, it really upsets me as to what I see is going on here."
The Eagleson Park & Ride on Hearst Way. Part of this lot has been identified as a site for a newcomer welcoming centre in Ottawa using a sprung structure. Nov. 7, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Freire says the structures are expected to be built and operational by the end of 2025. According to the memo, Stantec provided a pre-construction opinion of probable costs for the engineering site works, estimating the total cost for the Woodroffe site at $3.5 million and the total cost for the Hearst Way site at $1.9 million. The technical evaluation of each site undertaken by Stantec indicated there are no significant engineering, environmental, transportation, or planning issues with either of them.
A pair of sites in Barrhaven were among the top five sites the city was considering. In the past week, many residents have protested against building the structures in their neighbourhoods.
What are sprung structures?
The sprung structures, also known as tensile membrane structures, are modular buildings that can be customized in a number of different ways.
The City of Ottawa says the structures can have doors, windows, canopies, vestibules, covered walkway systems, connecting corridors, glazing walls, and graphic elements. These are semi-permanent structures and while they've been described as "tentlike", they are different from emergency tents used in disaster response.
Interiors can be constructed with washrooms, offices, kitchens and sleeping spaces. The structures are designed to be fully compliant with local building and fire codes.
Freire wrote that these newcomer reception centres are "intended to provide a more dignified option for newcomers who are currently sleeping on bunk beds in recreational facilities that have not been designed for human habitation."
"There are currently 330 beds at temporary emergency overflow centres, two of which are operating out of City-owned recreation facilities, and approximately 600 single individuals staying in shelters are newcomers, which represents 60 per cent of shelter users," Freire wrote.
The City of Ottawa shows off examples of sprung structures. (City of Ottawa memo)
Next steps
Freire says that staff will be proceeding with development of tensile membrane structure first 1645 Woodroffe Ave., followed by 40 Hearst Way, beginning with one site and then advancing to the other, as needed.
In order to finalize the newcomer reception centre project, staff will:
- Advance the required planning applications and will work with the NCC to obtain the necessary approvals for 1645 Woodroffe Avenue.
- Staff expect a zoning report for 40 Hearst Way to be brought forward to Planning and Housing Committee and Council in January 2025.
- Site Plan Control applications for the two sites will be submitted in early 2025.
- Community notification and consultation will form part of the planning application process to solicit feedback on site design. This consultation process does not consider the end users, or the type of structure used for the proposed development.
- Staff anticipate building permit applications for the structures will be submitted by end of Q1 2025.
- Moving through the procurement process to issue a design-build contract.
Staff will also be seeking a formalized letter of commitment for funding from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, and will work with the ward councillors for the identified sites to provide additional information about the project and support any public engagement that the councillors would like to advance.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
Canmore wildlife and landscape defender Karsten Heuer dies peacefully at 56
Canmore conservationist Karsten Heuer, who was a biologist, park ranger, author and activist, has died.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
MacDonald Bridge to stay closed overnight due to damaged crane
A damaged crane will keep the MacDonald Bridge closed overnight on Thursday.
-
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
-
N.S. RCMP confirms man who killed wife in Enfield was a retired Mountie
The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.
Toronto
-
Richmond Hill father charged with murder in death of his seven-week-old infant
A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.
-
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
-
13-year-old cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
A 13-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Man dead after workplace accident in Pointe-Claire
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a workplace accident in the West Island on Thursday.
-
Residents protest container yard expansion near homes in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Residents in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood blocked access to a container yard on Thursday morning, protesting Ray-Mont Logistics' plans to expand its operations close to their homes.
-
Quebec man acquitted of two first-degree murders 46 years later
Claude Paquin was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder in 1983. Now 81 years old, he's finally free after being acquitted.
Northern Ontario
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
-
Pedestrian in the Sault charged following collision with a vehicle Thursday morning
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
Windsor
-
'It doesn't make any sense': Copper wire thieves targeting small business rooftops
A number of small business owners along Tecumseh Road East in Windsor are frustrated after a recent string of copper wire thefts.
-
Pilot project to create safety barrier for downtown Windsor cyclists
Residents and cyclists alike will begin to see work being done on Victoria Avenue. The city is creating a protected bike lane.
-
Essex County Library to offer Cognitive Care Kits
The Essex County Library is rolling out a program for people living with dementia.
London
-
'I’d just end up on the street somewhere': disabled Londoner fears impact of council's new restriction on indoor resting spaces
City council has forbidden the use of new federal funding to operate resting spaces for homeless Londoners if they’re located on the main street of a Business Improvement Area (BIA).
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.
-
Londoner cashes in with $2.5 million win in Lotto 6/49 Jackpot
London’s Michael Morris is officially a multi-millionaire after cashing in his September 28 lottery ticket – he split the $5 million prize with another lucky winner and walked away $2.5 million richer.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
-
Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after officer-related shooting in Orillia, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively investigating an officer-related shooting in Orillia.
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Local businesses benefiting from swiftie friendship bracelets
As thousands of fans prepare for Taylor Swift's arrival in Toronto next week, local businesses are already noticing the positive impact of her Eras tour.
Winnipeg
-
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
-
'A tragedy': Judge urges northern Manitoba sobering shelter after police cell death
A judge is urging the Manitoba government to look at establishing a safe sobering centre in a northern community to prevent in-custody deaths of people detained due to intoxication.
-
Meth, weed found in box of chocolates donated to Brandon food hamper program
A box of chocolates donated to a Brandon non-profit helping vulnerable people was found to have marijuana and meth inside.
Calgary
-
Canmore wildlife and landscape defender Karsten Heuer dies peacefully at 56
Canmore conservationist Karsten Heuer, who was a biologist, park ranger, author and activist, has died.
-
Two Calgary businesses found selling fireworks without proper permits, city says
Two Calgary businesses have been accused of selling consumer fireworks without proper permits. In a news release Thursday, the City of Calgary said it found two businesses in violation of bylaws that forbid the display, sale, or offering the sale of consumer fireworks.
-
Wild horse advocates worry about Alberta's plans to thin herds
Alberta's wild horses are once again being targeted by the province and once again it's spurring concern.
Edmonton
-
Dropped recliner causes life-threatening Yellowhead crash: EPS
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of a truck that fled the scene after a collision between two other vehicles on Yellowhead Trail.
-
'We're all really scared': Holyrood fire is 3rd new build to burn down over past week
Firefighters were called to another fire at a home under construction early Thursday morning – the third in the past seven days.
-
Alberta government fires AIMCo board, citing rising costs and poor performance
Alberta’s finance minister has sacked the chief executive officer and entire board of directors of Alberta Investment Management Corp., the Crown corporation that manages pension and other funds for the province and handles more than $160 billion in assets.
Regina
-
'A feeling burned on your body': Witnesses continue to testify in sexual assault trial involving chiropractor
Two more alleged victims of 49-year-old Ruben Manz, a Regina chiropractor facing seven counts of sexual assault, all from former patients, provided testimony on Thursday.
-
Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
Saskatoon
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Don Atchison
It’s been eight years since Don Atchison’s 13-year run as mayor of Saskatoon ended, but the longest serving mayor in the city’s history is as passionate as ever, and he wants another crack at the job.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver was ordered to build 1,405 affordable rentals over the past year. Only 313 were completed.
Vancouver fell short of meeting the province's housing targets for the last year, mostly due to a failure to meet the goal for affordable rentals, according to a report coming to city council.
-
B.C. city councillors asked to resign after remarks claiming homeless 'don't want to work'
Two city councillors in Port Coquitlam, B.C., are facing calls to resign following comments they made referring to homeless people as 'people who don't want to work' and describing a local shelter as a 'government-funded crack house.'
-
Pedestrian killed in South Surrey collision, RCMP say
A man is dead after a crash in South Surrey Thursday evening, according to local police.
Vancouver Island
-
23 Commonwealth War Grave headstones in Nanaimo will be resurrected
The Bowen Road Cemetery in Nanaimo is home to 23 Commonwealth War Graves, which will soon be upright after lying flat for more than 60 years.
-
You can now own your own little piece of Duncan's iconic Big Stick
Inside Maxwell’s Auto Centre in Mill Bay is man who has his work cut out for him.
-
Man sentenced in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 B.C. police officers
Mounties say a 35-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that left two British Columbia police officers with life-altering injuries in 2019.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.