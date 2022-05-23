Hydro damage 'significantly worse' than the ice storm and tornadoes, Hydro Ottawa says
Hydro Ottawa says the damage from Saturday's storm is "simply beyond comprehension", and is "significantly worse" than the 1998 ice storm and the tornadoes that hit the capital three years ago.
More than 150,000 Ottawa homes and businesses remain without power two days after a severe storm hit the capital, with wind gusts of up to 120 km/h.
In a letter to Mayor Jim Watson and council Saturday night, Hydro Ottawa said damage is located across the city.
"We are managing this from a whole of city perspective given that no single area of the city was unaffected in some manner," the letter said.
"And to provide some context for you and your residents, this event is significantly worse than both the ice storm of 1998 and the tornadoes of 2018. The level of damage to our distribution system is simply beyond comprehension."
More than 200 hydro poles have been broken across Ottawa, including dozens along Merivale Road.
Hydro Ottawa says crews will work around the clock until power is restored.
"The widespread nature of this outage persists with no single fix," the utility said.
"Our teams are working as quickly as possible with reinforcement crews coming in from our contractors and utility partners from as far away as the Greater Toronto Area, Kingston and New Brunswick. Crews will work around the clock until all power is restored to our city."
Hydro has been restored to the Queensway Carleton Hospital, the Robert O. Pickard Environmental Centre water treatment plant and the Ottawa International Airport.
Shortly after the storm hit, more than 180,000 customers were without power – which is about half of the Hydro Ottawa customer base.
Hydro Ottawa's director of system operations and grid automation Joseph Muglia told CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll the storm hit different parts of Ottawa with different intensities, creating challenges for crews.
"Just the way we were hit with this one, extremely damaging for sure and so widespread across the city which makes it so much more complicated."
More than 150,000 Hydro Ottawa customers lost power when a series of tornadoes hit Ottawa in September 2018.
During the 1998 ice storm, more than 600,000 people lost power across eastern Ontario.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Storm leaves at least nine dead, many powerless across Ontario and Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
What is a 'derecho'? Climatologist explains Saturday's powerful storm
The storm that moved across Ontario and Quebec Saturday is known as a 'derecho', a powerful kind of windstorm that is long lasting and far-reaching.
Trained dogs can identify COVID-19 by sniffing skin swabs: study
A new study that brought sniffer dogs to an airport to search for COVID-19 has found that dogs may be able to detect the virus with high accuracy just from smelling skin swabs.
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison Monday for killing a civilian, sealing the first conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion three months ago.
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech Monday to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Economic gathering in Davos.
LIVE AT 9 A.M. PT | Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
A memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of an unmarked burial site at the former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. starts early Monday with a ceremony at sunrise and concludes with a closing evening prayer.
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
Group of Ontario lawyers petitions courts to keep proceedings virtual
More than 1,000 lawyers in Ontario have signed a petition to make all court appearances 'presumptively virtual unless parties and their counsel agree otherwise.'
Officials expect 3 to 4 days to restore power across Ottawa following storm
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
One fisherman dead following incident on remote lake near Saint John
New Brunswick RCMP say a Saint John man has died following an incident Saturday afternoon on Loch Alva Lake, near Musquash.
-
'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday
Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.
-
Halifax-area building under construction collapses; no one on-site at the time: developer
An investigation into how and why a building under construction in the Halifax area collapsed on Sunday is underway, according to the developer behind the project.
Toronto
-
Storm leaves at least nine dead, many powerless across Ontario and Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
-
What 3 Hamilton stakeholders want out of this Ontario election
The Ontario election campaign may not be generating the same level of interest as some previous races but Kojo Damptey says that the result will nonetheless be "critical" for Hamilton.
-
Driver dead after crashing into east-end Toronto home, gas leak capped
Toronto police say a man is dead after he crashed into a home in the Beaches Sunday evening and caused a gas leak.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec homes still without power after weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec states at the height of the storm, 550,000 customers were without power.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Victoria, Patriots' Day long weekend
Whether you call it Victoria Day or Patriots' Day, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday, May 23.
-
Large fire rips through brush south of Montreal
A large fire left stretches of brush south of Montreal burnt to ashes as firefighters hosed down fields to contain the blaze.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing plane found
Ontario Provincial Police say a missing aircraft was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Road.
-
8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
-
Officials expect 3 to 4 days to restore power across Ottawa following storm
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
London
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
Blackwell Road in Sarnia closed due to two-vehicle collision and downed hydro lines
All traffic on Blackwell Road between Modeland Road and Metcalf Drive will be closed due to a motor vehicle collision on Sunday evening.
-
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Evacuation order issued, closures expanded in Whiteshell Provincial Park
The Province of Manitoba is advising of a mandatory evacuation order and expanding closures in Whiteshell Provincial Park.
-
'Everything has gone up': Animal shelters struggling to keep up with rising costs
Pet rescues are feeling the pinch with the cost of food, gas and many other items only getting pricier, making it all the more difficult for shelters to operate.
-
Indigenous Manitoba man risks his life to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Kim Sigurdson, a Métis philanthropist from Manitoba, travelled to Ukraine in early May on his own dime to bring support to displaced Ukrainians.
Kitchener
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
'Looked like we drove into a warzone': Cleanup continues following strong storm that knocked out power
Residents on Maple Street in Cambridge were busy cleaning up large pieces of broken trees and avoiding dangling power lines on Sunday, after the severe storm that rocked Southwestern Ontario the day before.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Cambridge: WRPS
A man is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Cambridge, according to police.
Calgary
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
Calgary motorcycle enthusiasts dress up in 'Sunday Best' to raise awareness for men's health
A group of Calgary motorcycle enthusiasts showed up in style Sunday, wearing their finest three-piece suits and vintage attire in an effort to raise money for men’s health.
Saskatoon
-
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
'A dream come true': Sask. Rattlers players rekindle childhood friendship
Saskatchewan Rattlers players Scottie Lindsey and Lawrence Moore are set for a reunion nearly 20 years in the making.
-
Why 'Peacekeepers' have been key to the success of Saskatoon Tribal Council's new shelter
The work of staff known as Peacekeepers has been an integral component of the success of the Saskatoon Tribal Council Wellness Centre, a city report says.
Edmonton
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
Family of man killed in Chinatown attack hope for solutions to create a safer community
Family members remember one of the men killed in Chinatown this week as a kind and hardworking man, and hope that his needless death will lead to change.
-
'Will change the lake': Residents worry about proposed feedlot operation near Pigeon Lake, Alta.
Residents south of Edmonton are concerned about a proposed feedlot near Pigeon Lake.
Vancouver
-
LIVE AT 9 A.M. PT
LIVE AT 9 A.M. PT | Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
A memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of an unmarked burial site at the former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. starts early Monday with a ceremony at sunrise and concludes with a closing evening prayer.
-
79-year-old waiting for open-heart surgery in B.C. says health is deteriorating
A Vancouver senior says she was told by her doctor in November that she required open-heart surgery. Seven months later, she’s yet to receive a surgery date and says her condition is getting worse.
-
Solemn day of ceremony to mark anniversary of Kamloops unmarked graves
Beginning at sunrise on Monday, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc will host a solemn day of ceremony and reflection to mark the one-year anniversary of unmarked graves being located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Regina
-
Sikh Society of Regina gathers to celebrate Vaisakha
The Sikh Society of Regina’s sixth annual Vaisakha celebration began Sunday with a large parade to the provincial legislature that was followed by festivities in Wascana Park.
-
Cyclists raise over $10,000 for Ukrainian orphanage
A 100 mile bicycle trek took place this weekend raising money for a good cause.
-
'Owl of us Matter': Sask. author’s new book teaches children about Indigenous history
A University of Regina student has created a children’s book as a resource to teach kids about Indigenous history.