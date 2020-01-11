OTTAWA -- It's a day of mourning for Ottawa.

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly OC Transpo bus crash at Westboro station.

The collision on Jan. 11, 2019 killed three passengers: Anja Van Beek, 65, Judy Booth, 57 and Bruce Thomlinson, 56, and injured 23 others.

Dozens paid tribute to the victims of the crash at Westboro station on Saturday. The Westboro Community Association hosted the memorial at the lower westbound platform off the station starting at 3:30 p.m.

Councillor for the area Jeff Leiper shared a few words before holding a moment of silence at 3:50 p.m., the time of the crash.

"I'm just here to think about, let myself think deeply about last year and think about my sister," said Andrew Van Beek, the brother of victim Anja Van Beek.

"Seeing other people affected by it is nice as well, and over the year you get to know a lot of people and meet a lot of peopl affected by it."

Van Beek says the lives of his entire family were changed that day, although it has brought them closer.

"All I would say is I really miss her," said Van Beek when asked if he had a message for his sister.

"And I would really truly give anything to see her again."

Flags at all city of Ottawa buildings will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honour the victims.

"People are still somewhat unnerved, you expect when you use the public transit system that you're going to be safe, you expect that the loved ones you say goodbye to in the morning, you're going to see them in the evening," said Leiper.

"The tragedy that happened one year ago throws something very unnerving to think something we take for granted like our bus system could end up being tragic like we saw a year ago."

The driver of the OC Transpo bus, Aissatou Diallo, is facing three charges of dangerous driving causing death and another 35 of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Her trial is due to start in March 2021.

Thirteen lawsuits have been filed so far on behalf of victims and their families. One of these claims is a class action lawsuit.

Another 18 lawsuits are pending.

- With reporting by CTV's Christina Succi