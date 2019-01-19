

A woman who, in life, made everyone smile had them crying today.

Hundreds packed the Almonte Civitan Community Hall where Judy Booth was remembered and celebrated.

Booth's daughters led the procession; their mother’s remains in-hand.

Booth’s daughters, Karen and Holly, spoke to the crowd of friends, family, and neighbours; all consoling the family now without its wife, mother and grandmother.

“Today we face our toughest battle yet." said Holly. "And even though our world has stopped, it doesn’t mean the rest of the world has.”

Their mother lived a full life, they and others said; a life of deep faith and a commitment to helping others.

“We can't change the fact that our mom is gone, but we will continue her legacy by getting up and facing every day with the same kindness, courage, compassion warmth and love of kilts she had.”

Moments of laughter coupled with stories of Booth’s passion for music; Booth served as drummer in the local Scottish pipes and drums band, Sons of Scotland.

Family friend and bandmate Brad Hampson said the gathering of the bands is a tribute to Booth’s roots from colleagues and strangers who wanted to honour her memory.

“We've got 60 pipers and drummers here today to play for her...Everybody just wanted to do something to send her off.” said Hampson, who played with Booth for more than a decade.

Daniel Mongeon, worked with Booth in the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, he said she was a mother-figure to him and many other coworkers. Mongeon was in awe of Booth’s creativity and compassion; Booth often organized office parties and events to lift spirits of colleagues during dreary winter months.

“She was my work mother, my work mom. It was -35 outside and I didn't have my toque. And she's just looking at me and says ‘Where is your toque?’ and I said ‘I forgot it at home!’ and she says ‘I’m not happy, you better have it tomorrow.’ ”

Booth died last Friday night riding home from work. One of three people killed in the OC Transpo bus crash on route 269. Booth also leaves behind her husband, Chesley, and siblings, who heard some of her favourite music accompanied by Highland dancers.

Bethany Bisaillion, was Booth’s bandmate and said she will remember her friend’s ability to make everyone feel better.

“She was lovely, Judy was funny and was always in a good mood. Sometimes when you’re in a band, or any kind of hobby when you see people after a long day of work, I know that music is a great release, and she never lost sight of that, and always had a smile on her face.” said Bisaillion

The preacher told the audience: “Be good, true and honest, be forgiving and loving, just like Judy was.”