

Catherine Lathem, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have identified the three people killed in Friday's OC Transpo bus crash.

Bruce Thomlinson, 56, Judy Booth, 57 and Anja Van Beek, 65, were all killed when the OC Transpo double-decker bus slammed into the Westboro Station at 3:15pm Friday.

"The identification of those who died is a difficult and important process and I want to offer the condolences of the Ottawa Police and our entire community," said Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau, "we have worked to support the families and loved ones of those involved and will continue to be there for them."

We are sad to report that one of our own, Anja Van Beek, lost her life in Friday's tragic accident in Ottawa. We send our most sincere condolences to her family and all who were close to her. — TBS Canada (@TBS_Canada) January 14, 2019

One of the victims, Judy Booth, took Route 269 to Kanata for years, according to her husband.

“It was her regular bus,” said Booth’s husband Chase Chesley.

Chesley was notified of his wife’s death around 2 o’clock Saturday morning. He tells CTV that Booth retired from the National Capital Commission “a couple of years ago” but worked on contract a “couple of days a week”.

The couple, who married nearly five-years ago, had big plans for retirement.

Chelsey says his wife was kind with a big heart – she was always helping others. He added that Booth, who has two daughters and one grandchild, was looking forward to the future.

He says proof of that was in a story by the Peterborough Examiner back in 2017 featuring Judy. After her mother’s death, Judy had discovered a pin in her jewelry box, and made her mission to return the keepsake to the rightful owner. She did.

All three families have asked for privacy at this time.

Ottawa Police plan to send out family statements Monday afternoon.

More to come...