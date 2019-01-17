

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





“We have to find her.”

It was a husband’s plea after a tragedy.

Karin Hohban was on the 269 to Kanata when it crashed into Westboro Station last Friday, leaving three people dead.

Her common-law husband AJ Yantha says, were it not for the actions of a stranger, Karin could have been the fourth victim.

“She saved her life,” he told Newstalk 580 CFRA over the phone. “There were lots of heroes that day. She’s ours. She didn’t have to step up. Everybody else ran the other way, and she ran towards her.”

AJ says Karin was sitting on the top level and was pinned under a seat in the crash. Her leg was broken, and she was losing a lot of blood. That’s when the Good Samaritan jumped in to help.

“The lady took her scarf and tourniqueted her leg. It saved her life,” he says. “We don’t know what to say. Thanks isn’t enough. We have to find her.”

He says learned about the crash from the stranger, who texted him from Karin’s phone.

“She took my wife’s purse and all of her belongings and texted me, ‘Your wife’s been in a serious accident,’ and that’s all she could tell me,” AJ says. “She took my wife’s purse to the police and handed it in, but didn’t leave her name."

AJ says Karin’s condition was upgraded to stable Wednesday.

“She’s going to pull through. She wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her.”

AJ says he wants this person to know how grateful he and Karin are. He's hoping to at least thank her, and give her a hug in person.

If you are this person, or have information, please contact us by email.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides.