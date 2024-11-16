Thousands cheer in the holidays at annual Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa

The streets were filled with holiday spirit on Saturday for the 55th annual Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa. The tradition helps to put presents under the tree for those less fortunate.

"It's beautiful. There are thousands of people here. We got our 57 floats lined up. Everyone's excited and everything's coming together," said Cameron Taylor of the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association and chair of the Help Santa Toy Parade.

The parade is a tradition that many hold dear.

"We come here every year, for the family," said Samantha Borgon, who lives in Ottawa. "My favourite part is seeing everyone all happy and joyful and everyone being all excited for everything to come for Christmas."

Thousands lined the street to take in the parade, which started at 11 a.m. at Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue before travelling west to Bank Street and then south to Lansdowne.

The festivities are a chance for families to spend quality time together.

"This is our first time and we are very excited for the candy canes I would say," said Tom Witte, an Ottawa resident.

The parade is held by the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association and aims to raise money and donations for CTV's Toy Mountain. People were able to tap their credit or debit cards to donate or hand over donations and cash.

"It's about families coming together," said Chief Paul Hutt of Ottawa Fire Services. "Helping everybody in need this time of year."

The floats included city councillors, Ottawa's Move 100 and dozens of other community organizations.

CTV anchor Matt Skube was helping to judge the floats as well.

"It was an absolute blast. Lots of Christmas spirit," said Skube. "A lot of the different floats made it difficult, but it was a ton of fun."