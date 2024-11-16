Residents rally for and against sprung structures in Ottawa this weekend

A proposal to build tent-like structures for asylum seekers continues to ignite fiery debate from residents in Ottawa with rallies both in support and against the idea being organized this weekend.

In Kanata on Saturday, residents gathered to have their voices heard outside of 40 Hearst Way, raising concerns about the city's approach and what they say is a lack of consultation and transparency about the plan.

The first such structure is planned to be built 1645 Woodroffe Ave., near the Nepean Sportsplex. The second, if necessary, would be at 40 Hearst Way in Kanata, part of the Eagleson Park and Ride.

"The community was not involved before the decision was even published," said Jihong Yang, who says she was caught off guard by the news that 40 Hearst Way could host a semi-permanent structure.

She says she uses the Park and Ride often and says the area isn't appropriate, and too busy, to hold asylum seekers.

"(The city) needs to really understand the impact the building of a sprung structure has to this society," she said. "Even just as a commuter, I think there needs to be better information provided."

Resident Yi Zhang agrees he was caught off guard.

"Why (did) we not get transparency? We need more transparency, to support our community," he said.

The city says there are 600 asylum seekers currently using Ottawa's shelter spaces. The proposal intends hold on-site services like translation and asylum claim assistance for those who come through it's doors.

Louisa Taylor, director of Refugee613, is organizing a rally in support of refugees on Sunday. She says the buildings, and the services they will provide, are crucial.

"Refugee claimants struggle to find their way," she said.

"They're not eligible for many services. And so, a lot of private or charities and private foundations are supporting those services. And what the city's trying to do is bring all of that together into one center."

Taylor says she's hoping the rally can dispel fears and show support for asylum seekers at the Rally for Refugees at Ben Franklin Place.

"A place for people to come and get better information, but most of all, to affirm that they feel that, Ottawa is a welcoming community and that we want to stick with our values of being welcoming and compassionate," she said.

Another "say no to sprung structures" rally will also take place in Nepean on Sunday afternoon.