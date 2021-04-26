OTTAWA -- A long line snaked around the Loblaws at College Square in Ottawa’s west end Monday morning, as residents lined up for the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the store shortly after the Twitter account Vaccine Hunters Canada said the pharmacy at Loblaws was accepting walk-ins to receive the shot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the line stretched around Loblaws and extended down Baseline Road the length of the neighbouring Home Depot.

There is no word on how many COVID-19 vaccines are available at the pharmacy.

Some Ottawa pharmacies have reported having hundreds of people on waiting lists to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, but limited supply. Promed Pharmacy told CTV News Ottawa last Wednesday that 900 people were on the waiting list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario expanded the eligibility to receive the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine to residents aged 40 and over last week.