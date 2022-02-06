As the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures enters a 10th day in downtown Ottawa, the police chief admits the force doesn't have enough resources to address the situation.

“We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city," said Chief Peter Sloly during a special Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

Hundreds of trucks and vehicles remain parked in downtown Ottawa this morning, closing Wellington Street and other roads in the Parliamentary Precinct. Police and city officials are urging people to avoid the downtown core, and warn roads and interprovincial bridges could be closed again today to slow the flow of vehicles into the downtown core.

On Saturday, an estimated 5,000 people and 1,000 tractor trailers and personal vehicles filled downtown Ottawa to join the protest. Hundreds of people attended a counter-protest at Ottawa City Hall, calling for an end to the demonstration.

"This is a siege. It is a something that is different in our democracy than something I've ever experienced in my life," said Sloly.

"It's not a demonstration, it's not an occupation, it's something and we don't have a Police Act that can adequately or effectively address this circumstance."

The chief told the board that all active Ottawa police officers are on duty, and most officers are working 12-hour and 18-hour shifts.

The Ottawa Police Services Board approved the deployment of 257 RCMP officers to further assist with the enforcement of the demonstration. Officers from the OPP and municipal police forces in London, Toronto, York, Cornwall and Sudbury have been deployed to Ottawa to assist with policing.

Acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson outlined the staffing deployed to police the city and the protest zone.

"It takes us about 495 officers for a 24-hour cycle to staff this right now," said Ferguson.

Normally, Ottawa police have 478 frontline officers.

"For the city itself, for a 24-hour period we have on average 150 officers – just to cover what we need across from Cumberland to Arnprior," said Ferguson.

For the "footprint" Ottawa police need to hold during the demonstration, Ferguson says they need 225 officers for traffic patrol downtown.

"Finally, for the surge that we announced on Friday morning, it's 120 officers over a 24-hour period."

ENFORCEMENT

Ottawa police announced 70 traffic violation tickets have been issued so far in the 'Red Zone' around Parliament Hill.

Ottawa Bylaw issued 357 tickets within the protest zone Friday night and Saturday for violations.

Police say they have responded to 400 calls for service in relation to the demonstration.

"In total over 50 criminal offences are being investigated – 11 of those were hate crimes which resulted in charges against four people," said police, adding seven people have been arrested.

ROADS

Concrete barriers and heavy equipment barricades remain in place throughout Centretown, Lowertown, ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and the Glebe.

Several roads in the downtown core are closed from Rideau Street to Bay Street and Wellington Street to Albert Street.

Police warn the following off-ramps on Highway 417 may be temporarily closed:

Nicholas / Mann (Westbound & Eastbound)

Metcalfe (Westbound & Eastbound)

Bronson (Westbound)

Parkdale (Westbound & Eastbound)

Island Park (Westbound)

Kent (Eastbound)

Vanier (Eastbound)

St. Laurent (Eastbound)

Pinecrest Road (Eastbound)

Montreal Road (Eastbound & Westbound)

Woodroffe Avenue (Eastbound & Westbound)

Aviation Parkway (Westbound)

Walkley Road (Westbound)

Mayor calls on the federal government to step in

As the protest continues for a second weekend, Mayor Jim Watson is looking to the federal government for more help to end the protest.

"The federal government has an important role," said Watson during an interview on CTV News at Six. "They're going to have to sit down and have some kind of a discussion, some kind of mediation to get this situation resolved because it's now spreading across the country."

Watson says he spoke with Premier Doug Ford on Friday and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on Thursday to secure additional OPP and RCMP officers to assist Ottawa police.

The mayor also commented on the bouncy castles and saunas being set up in downtown Ottawa and at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

"It's disturbing when you see the protest turning into what looks like some kind of fun carnival, where they've got bouncy castles and hot tubs and saunas," said Watson. "A complete insult to the people who are putting up with this nonsense for the last seven days and it shows a great deal of insensitivity."

CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron reported the scene at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium looked like a command centre for the "Freedom Convoy", with tents set up in the parking lot.

"The initial plan was to keep those trucks there because they couldn't fit into the downtown," said Watson.

"What is an error is we should have had some control at the gate. They shouldn't be bringing in hot tubs, they shouldn't be bringing in bouncy castles – that's just ridiculous."