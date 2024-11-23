290,000 speeding tickets and counting: A look at how many photo radar tickets have been issued in Ottawa in 2024

Photo radar cameras have caught nearly 300,000 speeders on Ottawa roads so far this year, as the City of Ottawa prepares to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program to another 39 locations over the next 14 months.

New statistics show 40 automated speed enforcement cameras issued 291,599 speeding tickets in the January to September period. The cameras issued 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023 (26 cameras), 127,939 tickets in 2022 (17 cameras) and 80,944 tickets in 2021 (eight cameras).

The photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue near Bolton Street has issued 47,929 tickets in its first eight months of operation (February to September), the highest number of tickets by a single camera in the city this year. The camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, issued 27,110 tickets in the January to September period, while the camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 16,722 speeding tickets.

A total of 40 automated speed enforcement cameras were in operation through the first nine months of the year, and five new cameras have been installed this fall. A report for the transportation committee meeting next week outlines plans to install 15 new photo radar cameras by the end of this year, and another 24 photo radar cameras to be installed in 2025.

Staff say the photo radar cameras have been forcing drivers to slow down since they first appeared on Ottawa roads in 2020.

“Changes in driver behaviour and reducing speeds are also key to enhancing safety. A recent analysis of the original Automated Speed Enforcement pilot sites shows that extended use of speed cameras leads to more drivers obeying speed limits and fewer instances of 'High End Speeding' (driving more than 15 km/h above the limit),” says a report for the transportation committee. “Better speed compliance at speed camera sites leads to fewer speeding incidents the longer the cameras are in place.”

Staff say within three months of a photo radar camera being installed, the number of drivers complying with the posted speed limit increased from 16 per cent to 57 per cent, and compliance jumps to 89 per cent within one year.

The photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, along a busy stretch of road popular with motorists travelling between Ontario and Quebec, issued 5,382 speeding tickets in September. The camera on Walkley Road was the second-busiest camera in September, issuing 3,726 tickets.

Statistics show 10 of the 40 photo radar cameras issued at least 1,000 speeding tickets in September. The camera on St. Laurent Boulevard issued 1,544 speeding tickets, the camera on Cedarview Road caught 1,374 speeders and the camera on Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay issued 1,284 tickets.

Revenue generated by automated speed enforcement cameras and red light cameras are allocated to the Road Safety Reserve Fund, which funds road safety initiatives across the city.

The 2025 draft budget includes $18 million for the Road Safety Action Plan, with funding set aside for pedestrian safety improvements, cycling safety enhancements, pedestrian crossover installations and new traffic control devices.

10 busiest photo radar cameras in September

King Edward Avenue, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street: 5,382 tickets

Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 3,726 tickets

St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 1,544 tickets

Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 1,374 tickets

Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay Place and Hog's Back Road: 1,284 tickets

Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,271 tickets

Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive: 1,153 tickets

Bayshore Drive, near Woodridge Crescent: 1,126 tickets

Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 1,122 tickets

Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue: 1,039 tickets

15 busiest photo radar cameras so far in 2024

King Edward Ave., between Bolton St. and St. Patrick St.: 47,929 tickets (February to September)

Walkley Rd., between Halifax Dr. and Harding Rd.: 27,110 tickets (February to September)

St-Laurent Blvd., between Noranda Ave. and Clarke Avenue: 16,722 tickets: (January to September)

Cedarview Rd. between Fallowfield Rd. and Jockvale Rd.: 13,305 tickets (January to September)

Katimavik Rd., between Castlefrank Rd. and McGibbon Dr./Sewall Way: 11,554 tickets (January to September)

Bayshore Dr., near Woodridge Cres.: 11,040 tickets (January to September)

Woodroffe Ave., between Anthony Ave. and Saville Row: 10,966 tickets (January to September)

Fisher Ave., between Kintyre Priv. and Deer Park Rd./Dynes Rd.: 10,945 tickets (January to September)

Bronson Ave., between Raven Rd. and Sunnyside Ave./University Dr.: 10,552 tickets (February to September)

Riverside Dr., between Mooney's Bay Pl. and Hog's Back Rd.: 10,315 tickets (January to September)

Hunt Club Rd., between Pike St. and Lorry Greenberg Dr.: 9,587 tickets (February to September)

Ogilvie Rd. between Appleford St. and Elmlea Gate: 8,944 tickets (January to September)

First Ave., between Chrysler St. to Percy St.: 8,507 tickets (January to September)

Jeanne d'Arc Blvd., between Orleans Blvd. and Paddler Way/Vorlage Dr.: 8,358 tickets (March to September)

Heron Rd., between Alta Vista Dr. and Baycrest Dr.: 7,740 tickets (March to September)

