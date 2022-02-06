Ottawa police say more than 450 tickets have been issued in the 'Red Zone" around Parliament Hill this weekend, as the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration continues in downtown Ottawa.

"Overnight, demonstrators exhibited extremely disruptive and unlawful behaviour, which presented risks to public safety and unacceptable distress for Ottawa residents," said police.

Hundreds of vehicles remain parked on Wellington Street and roads in the Parliamentary Precinct as part of the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

Overnight, there were 250 people on Wellington Street and a large crowd of 350 people at Rideau and Sussex, according to police. Residents complained about another night of illegal fireworks, loud music and horn honking Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In a statement Sunday morning, police said 97 criminal investigations are underway.

"Intelligence and evidence gathering teams continue to collect financial, digital, vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status, and other related evidence that will be used in criminal prosecutions," said police in a statement.

"The Ottawa Police Service is actively working with Canadian, U.S. and international security agencies authorities to investigate email-based threats to public officials."

The Ottawa Police Hate-motivated crime hotline has received over 200 calls for service.

Police and Bylaw Services officers have issued more than 450 tickets since Saturday morning. Tickets were issued for the following infractions.

Excessive noise

Use of Fireworks

Failure to drive in marked lane

Red light violations

Driving through a No Truck Route

Seatbelt violation

Driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk

Cellphone

Disobey sign

Improper muffler

Tint (too dark)

Obstructed license plate

Failure to produce documents

Stunt Driving (vehicle seized)

Suspended license

No Insurance

Police said several vehicles were seized and towed, including one stolen truck and an abandoned vehicle in a roadway.

On Saturday, Chief Peter Sloly said police needed additional resources to deal with the "Freedom Convoy" protest, along with the policing needs of the city.

Police have responded to over 650 calls for service in relation to the demonstration since it began.

On Saturday, police had said 70 tickets for traffic violations had been issued in the "Red Zone" around Parliament Hill.

Seven people have been arrested so far.