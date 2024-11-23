OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver fined for hauling thousands of empty cans in trunk of car

    Police stopped an Ottawa driver for hauling thousands of cans from the trunk of his car. (Ontario Provincial Police) Police stopped an Ottawa driver for hauling thousands of cans from the trunk of his car. (Ontario Provincial Police)
    Ontario Provincial Police stopped an Ottawa man for dangerously hauling thousands of empty cans from the back of his car.

    Police say the driver was stopped on Highway 417 shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday after an officer noticed several garbage bags insecurely strapped to the top of a small grey vehicle and hanging out of the trunk.

    "The driver estimated that there were 3,000 empties in there," OPP said on X.

    The driver was also observed walking along the highway, picking up cans that had been falling off his vehicle and causing a traffic hazard, according to OPP Const. Michael Fathi.

    The man was fined $160 for insecure load.

