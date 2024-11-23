Warm, wet year means plenty of full, tall Christmas trees

It may not look like Christmas time outside in eastern Ontario, but many households are getting in the spirit and buying their Christmas trees with a little over a month to go before the big day.

At Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm near Pakenham, west of Ottawa, tree cutting is well underway.

"We have trees from about four feet tall, up to about 15-feet tall, and everything in between. So, I think there's really a tree here for everyone," said farm owner Pam Martin.

At Cedar Hill, the grass is still just as green as many of the trees, with no snow covering the ground.

Martin says the above-average temperatures throughout the year have contributed to a healthy supply of full and tall trees.

"It was hot, which the trees need of course. They're a living plant, they require photosynthesis. But we had a ton of rain," she said.

The cost of goods has also been on the rise, with Christmas trees not being immune.

Martin says prices have risen, but those looking to pick out a tree or cut down their own won't have sticker shock.

"Your typical seven-to-eight-footer is probably going to be between $69 and $99 because the different species do have different prices."

Picking the right tree at this time in the season needs to be a thoughtful choice, said Martin, as some types of trees will begin losing needles before Christmas morning arrives.

"The Frasier fir and the balsam fir are definitely the two that we would recommend starting this early in the season. But any time after Dec. 1, then a pine or spruce tree is a great option as well."

Kim Moore and her family spent Saturday picking out and cutting down their tree, remarking on the un-Christmas-like weather so far.

"This is the earliest we've ever done it," Moore said. "We have some family plans the rest of the month, so this is the only weekend we could fit it in."

Regardless of the weather, Moore says it is the tradition of cutting the tree that creates the holiday spirit.

"Coming out and doing this every year, and just having the opportunity to spend the time with family and remembering our kids fighting over the tree and then having a different one every year."

Martin says they will be selling trees right up until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, although waiting that long may leave you with a Charlie Brown tree.