Ottawa residents are calling for an end to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration taking over the Parliamentary Precinct.

Hundreds of people gathered at Ottawa City Hall Saturday afternoon, demanding an end to the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures less than a kilometre away.

Signs in the crowd said, "Get The Truck Out," "Go Home," and "Go Home Please."

The protest at Ottawa City Hall was across the street from where "Freedom Convoy" supporters have set up a camp in Confederation Park, including a wooden shed "community kitchen" providing food and drinks to people.

Dozens of Ottawa police officers stood in the middle of Laurier Street to separate the protesters.

"Whose city? Our city!" the people chanted at City Hall, while dozens of people holding Canadian flags stood on the other side of Laurier Street in Confederation Park.

Some people in the group told CTV News Mackenzie Gray they are most upset about the honking from the trucks.

Here’s a look at the counter protestors set up at city hall. They’ve occasionally been chanting “Whose city? Our city!”



The ones I talked with are upset about the honking from the trucks #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/v2JLS2UAav — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 5, 2022

Councillors Jeff Leiper, Catherine McKenney and Shawn Menard had scheduled the second of three community safety walks in the Centretown area on Saturday, but by noon, as the number of protesters started to grow, they advised residents to stay away.

"After evaluation, it is not safe to go downtown. Please avoid the area," Leiper said on Twitter.

McKenney urged residents to organize walks in their own neighbourhoods, but to avoid the area of Bank and Somerset.

"Please do not go down to this area. It is not safe today. Find a friend and walk in your own neighborhoods," they said.

On Friday, lawyer Paul Champ filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit over the continuous vehicle horn noise, filed on behalf of the residents of the downtown core.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond