Catherine McKenney announced as Ontario NDP candidate in Ottawa-Centre

The Ontario NDP has nominated former city councillor and mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney as their pick to represent the party in Ottawa-Centre in the next provincial election.

McKenney announced their bid to run for the seat currently held by MPP Joel Harden since 2018 last month. Harden is seeking the federal NDP nomination in Ottawa Centre in the next election.

"I am thrilled to stand alongside Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP as we fight for a better future for Ontario and a strong voice for Ottawa Centre," McKenney said in a news release on Saturday.

"I'm running because I know Ottawa Centre residents want a government that works as hard as they do. Together, we can finally build communities where you can thrive, with homes you can afford, transit that you can rely on, health care that's there when you need it. Together, we can build the Ontario you deserve."

McKenney was first elected councillor for the downtown riding of Somerset in 2014, serving two terms as councillor. They finished second in the race for mayor in 2022. McKenney is trans/non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

"Catherine is a powerhouse," said Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles.

"They have a track record of effective and compassionate leadership that has served Ottawa residents well. Together, we can get our province back on track and focused on the basics - building homes, hiring doctors, fixing schools, and making life more affordable."

In 2023, McKenney launched a new organization to help build better cities, called CitySHAPES. The non-profit agency planned to lead advocacy, policy and community engagement to spark change and build better cities in Canada, according to the group.

The next provincial election must be held before June 2026 but Premier Doug Ford has declined to say whether he plans to stick to that date.