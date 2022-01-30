Advertisement
Road closures and service impacts in downtown Ottawa due to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
The city of Ottawa is advising residents to avoid non-essential travel into the downtown core this weekend, as the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions continues for a second weekend.
Several roads in the downtown core remain closed, while Ottawa police warn interprovincial bridges and highway off-ramps may be closed to limit travel into the area.
Meantime, the Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall, the Rink of Dreams, two library branches and two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will remain closed through the weekend due to the demonstration.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the road closures and service impacts in downtown Ottawa through the weekend.
ROADS
There are lane reductions or closures on several roads in downtown Ottawa
Closed
- Colonel By Drive closed from Daly to Rideau Street
- Sussex Drive closed between Rideau and George Street
- Rideau Street closed between Dalhousie and Sussex Drive
- Wellington Street closed from Sussex Drive to Bay Street
- Elgin Street closed from Albert to Wellington
- Metcalfe Street closed between Albert and Wellington Street
- O'Connor Street closed between Albert and Wellington
- Bank Street closed between Albert and Wellington
- Mackenzie King Bridge westbound lanes closed
- Queen Street closed between Lyon and Elgin
- Albert Street closed between Bank and Kent
- Kent closed between Somerset and Wellington
- Lyon Street closed between Sparks and Albert
- Bay Street closed between Sparks and Wellington
Lane reductions
- Laurier Avenue eastbound reduced to one lane between Elgin and Nicholas Street
- Slater Street reduced to one lane between Lyon and Metcalfe
- Bank Street northbound closed between Nepean Street and Albert
NCC Roads
The National Capital Commission says Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to traffic, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The road will be closed to traffic until 5 p.m. Sunday
INTERPROVINCIAL BRIDGES
- Alexandra Bridge: Closed to vehicle traffic
- Champlain Bridge: Open
- Chaudiere Bridge: Open
- Macdonald-Cartier Bridge: Open
- Portage Bridge: Southbound lanes of Portage Bridge closed
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said Friday morning that interprovincial bridges, highway off-ramps and roads, "will be closed as needed" this weekend to "manage and monitor the influx of vehicles" in the fore.
OC TRANSPO/STO
The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo and Para Transpo service may experience delays today due to the protest.
"Residents who need to travel in and out of the downtown core should use O-Train Line 1," said the city.
Due to the closure of the Rideau Centre, there is no mall access between Mackenzie King station and Rideau station.
For information, visit octranspo.com.
COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS
Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed this weekend due to the demonstration.
The Lowertown Vaccine Hub at the Jules Morin Fieldhouse on Clarence Street East and the vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will be closed all weekend.
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
Ottawa City Hall and its amenities will remain closed to the public through the weekend due to its proximity to the demonstration.
The Rink of Dreams and the underground parking lot at City Hall remain closed.
The city says the protest is not affecting garbage, green bin, or recycling pickup.
The resumption of appointments for in-person counter service at the City Hall Client Service Centre has been delayed until further notice. Service Ottawa and Building Code Services will contact appointment-holders directly.
OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Ottawa Public Library says the following branches will be closed until Monday, Feb. 7.
- Ottawa Public Library Main Branch on Metcalfe Street
- Ottawa Public Library Rideau Branch on Rideau Street
The following branches near downtown Ottawa will remain open
RIDEAU CENTRE
The Rideau Centre will remain closed through Sunday, the mall says on its website.
"Please continue to check our website for more information regarding changes to our operations," a statement says.
The downtown Ottawa mall has been closed since Jan. 29 after a group of maskless people entered the mall.
MUSEUMS
The Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, the Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada will all remain closed until Feb. 9.
Museums were set to reopen in the Ottawa region Wednesday due to easing of public health measures.
At this time, websites for the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canadian Museum of Science and Technology, and the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum indicate they will be open this week.
NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE
The National Arts Centre will remain closed until further notice.
Programming planned on its stage in the coming days is postponed, and 1 Elgin Restaurant is closed.