The city of Ottawa is advising residents to avoid non-essential travel into the downtown core this weekend, as the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions continues for a second weekend.

Several roads in the downtown core remain closed, while Ottawa police warn interprovincial bridges and highway off-ramps may be closed to limit travel into the area.

Meantime, the Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall, the Rink of Dreams, two library branches and two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will remain closed through the weekend due to the demonstration.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the road closures and service impacts in downtown Ottawa through the weekend.

ROADS

There are lane reductions or closures on several roads in downtown Ottawa

Closed

Colonel By Drive closed from Daly to Rideau Street

Sussex Drive closed between Rideau and George Street

Rideau Street closed between Dalhousie and Sussex Drive

Wellington Street closed from Sussex Drive to Bay Street

Elgin Street closed from Albert to Wellington

Metcalfe Street closed between Albert and Wellington Street

O'Connor Street closed between Albert and Wellington

Bank Street closed between Albert and Wellington

Mackenzie King Bridge westbound lanes closed

Queen Street closed between Lyon and Elgin

Albert Street closed between Bank and Kent

Kent closed between Somerset and Wellington

Lyon Street closed between Sparks and Albert

Bay Street closed between Sparks and Wellington

Lane reductions

Laurier Avenue eastbound reduced to one lane between Elgin and Nicholas Street

Slater Street reduced to one lane between Lyon and Metcalfe

Bank Street northbound closed between Nepean Street and Albert

NCC Roads

The National Capital Commission says Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to traffic, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The road will be closed to traffic until 5 p.m. Sunday

INTERPROVINCIAL BRIDGES

Alexandra Bridge: Closed to vehicle traffic

Champlain Bridge: Open

Chaudiere Bridge: Open

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge: Open

Portage Bridge: Southbound lanes of Portage Bridge closed

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said Friday morning that interprovincial bridges, highway off-ramps and roads, "will be closed as needed" this weekend to "manage and monitor the influx of vehicles" in the fore.

OC TRANSPO/STO

The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo and Para Transpo service may experience delays today due to the protest.

"Residents who need to travel in and out of the downtown core should use O-Train Line 1," said the city.

Due to the closure of the Rideau Centre, there is no mall access between Mackenzie King station and Rideau station.

For information, visit octranspo.com.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed this weekend due to the demonstration.

The Lowertown Vaccine Hub at the Jules Morin Fieldhouse on Clarence Street East and the vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will be closed all weekend.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

Ottawa City Hall and its amenities will remain closed to the public through the weekend due to its proximity to the demonstration.

The Rink of Dreams and the underground parking lot at City Hall remain closed.

The city says the protest is not affecting garbage, green bin, or recycling pickup.

The resumption of appointments for in-person counter service at the City Hall Client Service Centre has been delayed until further notice. Service Ottawa and Building Code Services will contact appointment-holders directly.

OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Ottawa Public Library says the following branches will be closed until Monday, Feb. 7.

Ottawa Public Library Main Branch on Metcalfe Street

Ottawa Public Library Rideau Branch on Rideau Street

The following branches near downtown Ottawa will remain open

RIDEAU CENTRE

The Rideau Centre will remain closed through Sunday, the mall says on its website.

"Please continue to check our website for more information regarding changes to our operations," a statement says.

The downtown Ottawa mall has been closed since Jan. 29 after a group of maskless people entered the mall.

MUSEUMS

The Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, the Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada will all remain closed until Feb. 9.

Museums were set to reopen in the Ottawa region Wednesday due to easing of public health measures.

At this time, websites for the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canadian Museum of Science and Technology, and the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum indicate they will be open this week.

NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE

The National Arts Centre will remain closed until further notice.

Programming planned on its stage in the coming days is postponed, and 1 Elgin Restaurant is closed.