Hawkesbury, Ont. OPP officer charged with assault

An Ontario Provincial Police officer in Hawkesbury, Ont. has been charged with assault following an incident last summer.

OPP say a vehicle was observed driving through the staff parking lot of the eastern Ontario detachment in a "suspicious manner" on July 2 at approximately 2 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene as two people exited suspect vehicle. During an interaction, two people suffered injuries which required medical treatment, OPP said in a news release.

No other details on the incident were provided.

The OPP's professional standards unit subsequently launched an investigation in the incident. Two officers were suspended with pay during the investigation.

On Friday, Const. Alexandre Bolduc of the Hawkesbury OPP detachment, was charged with two counts of assault. Bolduc had been with the OPP for nine years, the force said.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

An investigation by the professional standards unit continues.

Hawkesbury is located approximately 110 kilometres east of Ottawa.