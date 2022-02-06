Ottawa police arrested "several people" on mischief charges for bringing material goods to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators, as police begin to crack down on the supply of fuel and materials flowing into the downtown core.

Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill as the ten-day demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates continues.

Police announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that, "Anyone attempting to bring material supports to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway."

Deputy Chief Steve Bell told CTV News at Six this is the next step in the enforcement to deal with the ongoing protest downtown.

"Look at how we limit things moving in and out of the protest area," said Bell.

"We’ve really focused and targeted on removing the access of gasoline to the area and we’ve had several seizures and several arrests related to that.”

Police told CTV News Ottawa the charge is known as "Aiding and Abetting of Mischief" per the Criminal Code of Canada.

"Police also said more than 450 tickets had been issued in the protest zone around Parliament Hill on Saturday and Sunday morning following a "disruptive" weekend.

"Overnight, demonstrators exhibited extremely disruptive and unlawful behaviour, which presented risks to public safety and unacceptable distress for Ottawa residents," said police.

Police and Bylaw Services officers have issued more than 450 tickets since Saturday morning. Tickets were issued for the following infractions.