OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

These cases are among 148 new cases that were reported provincewide on Friday.

Thirteen new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa to 3,022 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll from COVID-19 at 267 residents.

There are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, with one person in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting one new case, for 199 cases total since the start of the pandemic. One case has been removed from the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's count for 364 cases total.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health; Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health; and Renfrew County and District Health Unit are each reporting zero new cases Friday, for 51, 112, and 33 cases total, respectively.

There are 877 total cases in the Outaouais region of Quebec, an increase of 13 cases since the last update.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 fell slightly on Friday to 187.

The active case count dropped by 12 cases, on the heels of 25 new resolved cases.

OPH says that 2,568 cases of COVID-19 in the city are considered resolved, accounting for 85 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (120 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (218 cases total)

20-29 years-old: One new case (522 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (402 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (377 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (406 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (289 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (204 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One fewer case (280 cases total)

90+ years: Two new cases (204 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 19 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Three new outbreaks were reported on Friday, while two outbreaks ended.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services Beacon Learning Centre Billingswood Manor Centrepointe Home-based Childcare Childrens Village of Ottawa Carleton (Odessa) [NEW] Childrens Village of Ottawa Carleton (Ritchie Street) [NEW] Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Garry J. Armstrong Landmark Court Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) [NEW] Portobello Manor Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Timberwalk Retirement Community West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.