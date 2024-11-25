1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and Gatineau as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.

The statement issued on Monday afternoon says freezing rain could be heavy at times over a few areas overnight and is expected to transition into rain by Tuesday morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

The warning follows a special weather statement issued for the nation's capital earlier in the day.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

The weather warning applies to Smiths Falls, Perth and the Ottawa Valley, including Pembroke and Petawawa, and parts of western Quebec.

Environment Canada says Algonquin Provincial Park could also receive between five and 10 cm of snow locally by Tuesday.

Ottawa may see its first recorded snow of the season on Tuesday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries forecasted in the evening. Low of minus 4 C.

A person makes their way across Bank Street in downtown Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Daytime conditions on Tuesday will be rainy and cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 6 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a 40 per cent chance of snow overnight.

The long-range forecast shows snow is possible the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Ottawa's first cumulated snowfall last year fell on Oct. 30 when 0.2 cm of snow was recorded.