$10k worth of cannabis stolen from Renfrew, Ont. store

Ontario Provincial Police say three suspects remain at large after a robbery Saturday night in Renfrew.

Three men entered the T-Cannabis store on Raglan Street at around 10:10 p.m. and allegedly stole $10,000 worth of cannabis and $2,000 cash.

The men were all dressed in black with partial face coverings, OPP said.

Police are canvassing local businesses for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122.