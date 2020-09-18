OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Premier Doug Ford visits Ottawa today

Starting today, social gatherings in Ottawa are limited to 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors

Cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod says three pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will open in Ottawa today

Four classes at three Ottawa Catholic elementary schools are closed for 14 days due to COVID-19

39 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday, lowest one-day increase in five days

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Premier Ford visits Ottawa

Premier Doug Ford will visit Ottawa today, as the city deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The premier is scheduled to meet with both Mayor Jim Watson and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches to discuss the situation in Ottawa.

Starting today, social gatherings in Ottawa must be a little smaller.

Premier Doug Ford has announced that social gathering limits are now 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

The new restrictions don't apply to events or gatherings held in "staffed businesses" or facilities, including restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls and convention centres.

The new rules include a minimum fine of $10,000 to the organizers of illegal parties.

As residents continue to wait in long lines for a COVID-19 test in Ottawa, three new mobile COVID-19 testing sites are scheduled to open today.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod announced three pop-up testing centres will open in Ottawa.

No other details were announced, including where the sites will be located.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports four classes at three elementary schools are closed due to COVID-19.

The board tells CTV News Ottawa that when a class is closed, all students and the teacher must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Here is the list of locations where the classes are closed:

Holy Cross School – one class closed, one cohort closed

Monsignor Paul Baxter School – one class closed, one cohort closed

St. Leonard School – two classes closed

Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, the lowest one day total in five days.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,486 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 273 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 52 new cases on Tuesday and 61 new cases on Monday.