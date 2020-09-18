Advertisement
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast facts for Sept. 18, 2020
The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Brewer Arena, Sept. 14, 2020. (Chris Black / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.
Fast Facts:
- Premier Doug Ford visits Ottawa today
- Starting today, social gatherings in Ottawa are limited to 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors
- Cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod says three pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will open in Ottawa today
- Four classes at three Ottawa Catholic elementary schools are closed for 14 days due to COVID-19
- 39 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday, lowest one-day increase in five days
Testing:
- The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.
COVID-19 screening tool:
The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.
Symptoms:
Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath
Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion
Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup
Premier Ford visits Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford will visit Ottawa today, as the city deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The premier is scheduled to meet with both Mayor Jim Watson and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches to discuss the situation in Ottawa.
Social gatherings limited to 10 people indoors, 25 outdoors in Ottawa
Starting today, social gatherings in Ottawa must be a little smaller.
Premier Doug Ford has announced that social gathering limits are now 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.
The new restrictions don't apply to events or gatherings held in "staffed businesses" or facilities, including restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls and convention centres.
The new rules include a minimum fine of $10,000 to the organizers of illegal parties.
Three pop-up COVID-19 testing sites opening in Ottawa
As residents continue to wait in long lines for a COVID-19 test in Ottawa, three new mobile COVID-19 testing sites are scheduled to open today.
Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod announced three pop-up testing centres will open in Ottawa.
No other details were announced, including where the sites will be located.
Four classes at three Ottawa Catholic elementary schools closed due to COVID-19
The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports four classes at three elementary schools are closed due to COVID-19.
The board tells CTV News Ottawa that when a class is closed, all students and the teacher must self-isolate at home for 14 days.
Here is the list of locations where the classes are closed:
- Holy Cross School – one class closed, one cohort closed
- Monsignor Paul Baxter School – one class closed, one cohort closed
- St. Leonard School – two classes closed
Ottawa's lowest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in five days
Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, the lowest one day total in five days.
No new deaths were reported.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,486 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 273 deaths.
Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 52 new cases on Tuesday and 61 new cases on Monday.