OTTAWA -- As residents continue to wait in long lines for a COVID-19 test in Ottawa, plans have been unveiled for three new mobile COVID-19 testing sites to begin operating in the capital on Friday.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod announced on Twitter that Ottawa will receive three pop-up testing centres.

NEW! In addition to $10.2 Million for repairs and rehabilitations for Ottawa hospitals I can confirm Ottawa will receive three pop up testing centres as of tomorrow. Locations are still being finalized. @VeraEtches @KeithEgli https://t.co/E6WWW0QjtS — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) September 17, 2020

MacLeod said the locations for the three locations are still be finalized.

Ottawa's four COVID-19 testing facilities have been flooded with people seeking a COVID-19 test during the first two weeks of September.

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Hospital announced the operating hours of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be extended to 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, effective immediately. Officials say both the COVID-19 Care Clinics are also looking at expanding capacity.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital announced on Wednesday that the two COVID-19 Care Clinics on Moodie Drive and Heron Road reached capacity two hours before closing time, leaving dozens of people without a test.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ottawa Hospital and Ottawa Public Health for more information on the new pop-up testing centres.