OTTAWA -- Social gatherings in Ottawa will need to be a little smaller as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

CTV News Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports the Ontario Government will scale back the size of social gatherings at private settings in Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

BREAKING: This has now been finalized. https://t.co/nVE0UugslB — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) September 17, 2020

A formal announcement is expected later today.

The Ontario Government's current COVID-19 guidelines allow indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said "severe fines' will be issued to anyone who ignores public health guidelines.

Mayor Jim Watson called on Ontario to limit the size of social gatherings at private residences earlier this week as the number of COVID-19 cases soared in Ottawa.

Watson told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" that he asked Premier Ford to consider lowering the size of social gatherings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"I told (Premier Ford) we need to see those numbers go down. Right now, under provincial regulations you can have 50 people in a private residence and 100 people outside. Well, unless you own a mansion, 50 people is really crammed, as is 100 people in the back yard."

Watson wanted a limit of 10 people indoors for private gatherings and 20 people outdoors.