OTTAWA -- Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa today, the lowest one day total in five days.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 293 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today, including the 39 in Ottawa.

There are 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 63 cases in Peel Region.

The 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest one-day total since Saturday. Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 52 new cases on Tuesday and 61 cases on Monday. There were 47 new cases on Sunday and 27 cases on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,485 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

On Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health issued a Twitter post admitting the rise in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is concerning.

But, the health unit said that "small changes in your day-to-day" life can have a large impact on the transmission of novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health has said most of the recent new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to private gatherings and close contacts of confirmed cases.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full COVID-19 report in Ottawa for Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m.