OTTAWA -- Students in four classes at Ottawa Catholic elementary schools have been sent home for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases in the classroom.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board's COVID-19 Dashboard provides an update on confirmed student and staff cases of COVID-19 in all elementary and secondary schools, and whether classes or schools are closed due to novel coronavirus.

The dashboard shows four classes at three Ottawa's Catholic School Board schools are closed due to COVID-19:

Holy Cross School – one class closed, one cohort closed

Monsignor Paul Baxter School – one class closed, one cohort closed

St. Leonard School – two classes closed

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Catholic School Board would not provide details on the specific classes closed at the schools. The board says when a class is closed, the students must return home and self-isolate for 14 days. The teacher must also self-isolate for 14 days.

One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at both Holy Cross School and Monsigonor Paul Baxter School, while two cases have been confirmed at St. Leonard School.

All four cases of COVID-19 in the three Ottawa Catholic schools involve students.

Across Ottawa, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 15 elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa. The confirmed cases involve both students and staff.