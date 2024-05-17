What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 17-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario during the Victoria Day long weekend.
Canadian Tulip Festival
Walk through the tulips during the final weekend of the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioners Park.
The 72nd Tulip Festival includes the Tulip Market, movies and more in the park, the Blacklight Boardwalk nightly from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and a free 10-minute nightly show called "Operation Manna" to mark one of the most important RCAF missions of the Second World War.
The closing ceremony on Sunday evening includes a 10-minute 200-drone show over Dow's Lake featuring the Royal Canadian Air Force at 9:30 p.m.
Don't miss the ByWard Market Blooms, with tulips and events happening in the ByWard Market.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.tulipfestival.ca.
Fireworks in eastern Ontario
Here is a look at fireworks displays in eastern Ontario for the Victoria Day long weekend:
- Saturday: 9:30 p.m. at Lake Ontario Park in Kingston
- Saturday – Cardinal Ottawa South KOA hosts fireworks in Cardinal on Saturday night
- Saturday: Quinte West Fest – Riverfest at the Frankford Tourist Park (9 p.m.)
- Sunday – Greater Ashton Community Association hosts fireworks on Sunday in Ashton Village. Fireworks begin at dusk
- Monday: Rideau Carleton Casino at 9 p.m.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Monday:
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spring Into Summer
Celebrate the first long weekend of summer at the Spring into Summer event at Lake Ontario Park in Kingston.
There is something for everyone during the festival from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The event wraps up with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Kemptville Buskerfest
The Kemptville Buskerfest showcases unique street talent.
Checkout street performers, musicians, comedy and more on Saturday in Kemptville.
Free parking is available at the North Grenville Municipal Centre, with a free shuttle service to and from the events.
Upper Canada Village
The Upper Canada Village hosts the Queen Victoria Birthday Celebrations this weekend.
See grand military manoeuvres, lace up for the 1860s athletic games and watch the Village's "Queen" in action.
The event runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Arts Centre
Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:
- Saturday: Tom Green Standup Comedy Special
- Saturday: Leanne Hoffman
For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
Cirque A La Care
Enjoy an evening of circus talents at Cirque A La Carte at the Arts Court.
The show is Friday night.
For more information, visit https://www.cirquonscient.com/.
Cirque De Paris
Europe's most famous circus family will entertain audiences this weekend at the Tanger Outlets in Ottawa.
Cirque de Paris is a one-ring family spectacle full of thrills, humour and elegance.
The 90-minute show features aerialists, jugglers, tight wire dancers, clowns and more.
Stag and Doe
The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Stag and Doe until May 25.
The farcical comedy is written by Mark Crawford.
For more information, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com/stag-and-doe-2/.
Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe
Here is a look at the events at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe this weekend.
- Friday: Ottawa Shaden Live - 'Khawater' Arabic Standup Comedy Tour
- Saturday: Creative Edge Dance 9th Annual Recital
- Sunday: K-Pop Cover Dance Festival
Barrhaven Ribfest and Poutine
Enjoy ribs and poutine this weekend at the Barrhaven Ribfest and Poutine.
The event runs Friday to Monday at Clarke Fields Park on Houlahan Street.
Enjoy ribs, poutine, a Kid Zone and live music.
Pakistani Food Festival
Enjoy authentic Pakistani food on Saturday at the Pakistani Food Festival.
Admission is free for the event at the Greely Community Centre.
613flea
613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion for the Victoria Day long weekend.
Checkout 150 hand-picked vendors on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste
The Canada Science and Technology invites you to explore human waste.
The 'Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste' exhibit runs until Jan 5, 2025, taking visitors on a journey into the environmental and social issues surrounding human waste.
You can even leave a souvenir of your visit in the "fart room."
The Canadian Forces Artists Program
The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.
Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.
Bug Adventure
The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.
This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.
You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 17-20
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 122 active wildfires burning across Canada, 32 considered 'out of control'
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Miller scores late as Canucks grind out 3-2 win over Oilers in Game 5
J.T. Miller scored in the final minute of the game and the Vancouver Canucks came back for a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series Thursday.
Think twice before sharing 'heartbreaking' social media posts, RCMP warn
Mounties in B.C. are urging people to think twice before sharing "heartbreaking posts" on social media.
Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Regina homicide suspect
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in a homicide which occurred in Regina on May 12.
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
Kevin Spacey receives star support as he fights to get his career back
Kevin Spacey is pushing back on the 'rush to judgment' against him and is being backed by some big names as he seeks to reclaim his acting career.
Speaker cuts ties with Sask. Party, alleges he faced threats, harassment from gov't MLAs
The Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislature Randy Weekes has severed ties with the Sask. Party after accusing some members of harassment and intimidation tactics, including a situation he claimed saw the Government House Leader bring a hunting rifle to the legislative building.
