GATINEAU, QC. -- A Walmart Canada spokesperson confirms a Gatineau Walmart has reopened after being closed for a deep-cleaning because six employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to CTV News, Senior Director of Public Affairs Steeve Azoulay said the employees worked at the Gatineau West store at 51 boulevard de la Gappe.

"Associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate. We have conducted a deep cleaning and we are working with local public health authorities. The store has reopened as of [Wednesday] morning," Azoulay said.

Azoulay said the confirmed cases in the employees of the de la Gappe store came in over a period of two weeks.

The store was closed Tuesday for sanitation.

Azoulay said other measures taken at Walmart stores include temperature checks for all employees, which started earlier this month, increased sanitization of shopping carts and work areas, limiting the number of customers in each store, and installing Plexiglas shields at cash registers.

There are 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, as of Tuesday's update from Quebec's ministry of health. Eleven people in the Outaouais have died of COVID-19.