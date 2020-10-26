OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The Ontario Government says it's willing to take "swift action" after the province reported a record 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Ottawa on Sunday

Council will vote Wednesday on a motion to extend the mandatory mask rules until at least January

New restrictions for food and drink establishments, fitness centres and personal care settings in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Popular Kanata restaurant temporarily closes as the cold weather arrives and COVID-19 restrictions keep indoor dining rooms closed

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

As Ontario recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time ever, the Ontario Government said it is willing to take "swift action" to get COVID-19 transmission under control.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,042 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, setting a record for the number of new infections in a single day.

A statement released from the Ministry of Health called the spike in COVID-19 cases concerning.

"We continue to urge all Ontarians to do their part and not let their guard down by continuing to limit close contact and practice the public health measures that we know work and keep us safe," the statement said.

Ottawa Public Health reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,560 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 316 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, and 88 new cases on Friday.

Council will vote Wednesday on a motion to extend Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw until at least January.

On July 15, Council enacted the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw, requiring the wearing of face masks in enclosed public spaces and on transit property. On Aug. 26, Council voted to extend the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw to make masks mandatory in an apartment or condominium building's common areas, including entrances, elevators and laundry rooms.

The bylaw is set to expire on Oct. 31, but Councillors Jenna Sudds and Keith Egli will move a motion at Wednesday's Council meeting to extend the bylaw until the first Council meeting in January.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services tells CTV News Ottawa officers have issued 59 charges under the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw (TMMB) since Sept. 1.

"Thirty-eight of which were issued to individuals either for failing to wear a mask or for not properly wearing a mask. The fine for these offences is $240, including the Victim Surcharge," said Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman.

Starting today, food and drink establishments, sports and recreation facilities and personal care services in Alexandria, Cornwall, Casselman, Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury and other areas of eastern Ontario face new restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis issued a new Order under Section 22, with the measures remaining in place for at least 28 days.

The new COVID-19 measures include limiting the number of people who can be seated at a table in bars and restaurants to a maximum of six people, while the total number of patrons in the indoor and outdoor sections of a food and drink establishment must not exceed 100.

The new measures for indoor sports and recreational facilities include limiting the total number of people permitted in a class, organized program or organized activity to a maximum of 10 people, excluding instructors/trainers/coaches.. The total number of people permitted to be indoors at the facility in areas containing weights or exercise machines cannot exceed 50.

A Kanata restaurant is temporarily shutting down as the cold weather arrives and COVID-19 restrictions keep indoor dining rooms closed at bars and restaurants in Ottawa.

In a post on Facebook, Central Bierhaus announced, "Regrettably as of today we will be closing our doors along with takeout until we are able to get the green light from the government for indoor dining seating."

"This was a very tough decision but one that had to be made now as the cold weather is arriving fast. We take pride in bringing people together so hopefully this temporarily closure and is only for short period of time."