OTTAWA --
On the day Ontario recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time, Ottawa Public Health announced 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.
There are also two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,560 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 316 deaths.
Public Health Ontario announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sometimes there is a discrepancy in reporting times between Ottawa Public Health and provincial officials.
Ottawa Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, and 88 new cases on Friday.
Public Health Ontario reported 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday, setting another record for the number of new infections in a single day. There are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in Peel Region and 117 in York Region.
The record number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario comes two weeks after the Thanksgiving long weekend.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
There are 702 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 688 active cases on Saturday.
Ottawa Public Health reports 5,542 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health reports 43 people are in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Four people are in the intensive care unit.
CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY
Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:
0-9 years old: Seven new cases (410 cases total)
10-19 years-old: 12 new cases (713 cases total)
20-29 years-old: Six new cases (1,405 cases total)
30-39 years-old: 11 new cases (872 cases total)
40-49 years-old: 19 new cases (848 cases total)
50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (770 cases total)
60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (522 cases total)
70-79 years-old: Two new cases (336 cases total)
80-89 years-old: Seven new cases (409 cases total)
90+ years old: Five new cases (275 cases total)
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Sunday. Public Health has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the region this weekend.
One new case was reported in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.,
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.
INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 66 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.
A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Alta Vista Manor. One resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Villa Marconi and Carlingview Manor, along with Andrew Fleck Children's Services and École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion
The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
Academie Providence Seours Antonines School
All Saints High School
Children's Place Civic
École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité
Foster Farm Daycare
Gabrielle Roy school
Global Childcare Services
Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée
Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau
Guardian Angels School
Kanata Montessori
Matreshka Child Care Centre
Peak Academy School
St. Joseph High School
St. Peter High School
St. Rita Catholic School
The Children's Place Annex Location
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
Alta Vista Manor (NEW)
Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2
Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3
Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4
Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6
Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7
Bairn Croft Residential Services
Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence
Bridlewood Retirement home
Centre d'accueil Champlain
Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home
Christian Horizons 9
Cité Parkway Retirement Residence
Colonel By retirement home
Edinburgh Retirement Home
Emergency Housing West
Extendicare New Orchard Lodge
Forest Hill long-term care home
Garry J. Armstrong
Governor's Walk
Granite Ridge Care Community
Hillel Lodge
Innovative Community Support Services
Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell)
Jardin Royal Garden
Laurier Manor
Longfields Manor
Manoir Marochel
New Edinburgh Square Chartwell
Park Place
Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building
Peter D. Clark long-term care home
Residence St. Louis
Riverpath Retirement
Robertson Home
Rockcliffe Retirement
Royal Ottawa Hospital -- Geriatric South
Sisters of Charity retirement home
St. Patrick's Home
St. Vincent Hospital 5 North
Starwood
Tamir Foundation
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W
The Ravines retirement home
Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1
Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2
West End Villa
Wildpine Retirement Home
A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).