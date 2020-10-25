OTTAWA -- On the day Ontario recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time, Ottawa Public Health announced 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

There are also two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,560 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 316 deaths.

Public Health Ontario announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sometimes there is a discrepancy in reporting times between Ottawa Public Health and provincial officials.

Ottawa Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, and 88 new cases on Friday.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday, setting another record for the number of new infections in a single day. There are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in Peel Region and 117 in York Region.

The record number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario comes two weeks after the Thanksgiving long weekend.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 702 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 688 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 5,542 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 43 people are in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Four people are in the intensive care unit.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (410 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 12 new cases (713 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (1,405 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 11 new cases (872 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 19 new cases (848 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (770 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (522 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (336 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Seven new cases (409 cases total)

90+ years old: Five new cases (275 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Sunday. Public Health has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the region this weekend.

One new case was reported in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.,

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 66 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Alta Vista Manor. One resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Villa Marconi and Carlingview Manor, along with Andrew Fleck Children's Services and École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Academie Providence Seours Antonines School All Saints High School Children's Place Civic École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Foster Farm Daycare Gabrielle Roy school Global Childcare Services Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Guardian Angels School Kanata Montessori Matreshka Child Care Centre Peak Academy School St. Joseph High School St. Peter High School St. Rita Catholic School The Children's Place Annex Location

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor (NEW) Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Retirement home Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill long-term care home Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Granite Ridge Care Community Hillel Lodge Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Manoir Marochel New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Park Place Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark long-term care home Residence St. Louis Riverpath Retirement Robertson Home Rockcliffe Retirement Royal Ottawa Hospital -- Geriatric South Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines retirement home Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1 Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2 West End Villa Wildpine Retirement Home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).