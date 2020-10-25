OTTAWA -- A popular Kanata restaurant is temporarily closing its doors as the cold weather arrives and COVID-19 restrictions keep indoor dining rooms closed at bars and restaurants in Ottawa.

In a post on Facebook, Central Bierhaus announced, "Regrettably as of today we will be closing our doors along with takeout until we are able to get the green light from the government for indoor dining seating."

"This was a very tough decision but one that had to be made now as the cold weather is arriving fast. We take pride in bringing people together so hopefully this temporarily closure and is only for short period of time."

The Ontario Government moved Ottawa back to a modified Stage 2 on Oct. 10, imposing new restrictions on bars and restaurants, fitness centres and gyms, movie theatres and other venues. Under the rules, indoor dining is prohibited in bars and restaurants.

Central Bierhaus is located at the Kanata Centrum shopping centre.

News of Central Bierhaus' temporary closure comes one day after small business owners and employees marched in downtown Ottawa to protest the new restrictions and call on the Ontario Government to allow them to reopen "responsibly."

"Really, our position right now is we'd like to have a seat at the table when those decisions are made, we're the boots on the ground," said Open Safe Ottawa organizer Scott Ruffo on Saturday.

"If we have the chance to work hand in hand with government and public health, there definitely has to be a decision made where there’s so pro-activity done to ensure our safe reopening's at some point, hopefully sooner than later."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron.