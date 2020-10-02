OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario updates COVID-19 screening guidelines for students: Test not required for only a runny nose

66 new cases, two deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa

Employees at two Ottawa Shoppers Drug Mart locations test positive for COVID-19

Five cases of COVID-19 linked to Kingston house party

Starbucks closes dining room, patio seating at Ottawa stores due to COVID-19

Testing in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

One month into the new school year, Ontario has revised the COVID-19 screening guidelines for children going to school and daycare.

Under the new guidelines, children with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste must stay home and contact a health care provider about a possible COVID-19 test.

If a student has a runny nose, headache or sore throat, they must stay home for at least 24 hours. If the symptoms improve after 24 hours, the child can return to school and a negative COVID-19 test is not required.

Ottawa Public Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with two new deaths.

Twenty-six of the 66 new cases involved residents between 20 and 29 years-old.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 4,388 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 289 deaths.

There are currently 677 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Staff members at two Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Ottawa's east-end have tested positive for COVID-19.

The case at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3940 Innes Road, near Mer-Bleue Road, was reported on Sept. 29. Loblaw says the team member last worked at the store on Sept. 20.

The COVID-19 case at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2016 Ogilvie Road, at Blair Towers Place, was reported on Sept. 28. Loblaw says the last day the team member worked was on Sept. 24.

Health officials are urging everyone who attended a house party in Kingston on Sept. 18 to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

At least five cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the party involving 40 to 50 people at a home in the 500 block of Johnson Street.

The situation is not currently considered a COVID-19 outbreak.

"The well-being of these individuals is our top priority along with ensuring adherence to unmonitored private social gathering regulations," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health.

"The rationale for the public notification is that we have found evidence of propagation, but we have been unable to identify all attendees through case investigation."

You will not be able to sit down and enjoy your pumpkin spice latte, coffee or cold brew at Starbucks locations in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Starbucks Canada is temporarily modifying its operations at all company operated stores in Ottawa and across Quebec to a grab and go model as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the regions.

Customers will be able to walk into stores and order at the counter and the drive-thru, however Starbucks says all seating will be temporarily removed or paused at the stores, including patio and outdoor areas.